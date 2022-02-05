Xi Jinping at lunch with heads of state, diplomacy restarts – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 05 – “The Covid-19 pandemic is still ongoing, while global issues continue to emerge, including climate change and terrorism. The international community should be more united”: said the Chinese President Xi Jinping at a banquet organized for heads of state and representatives of international organizations attending the Winter Olympics, part of a real diplomatic offensive that took place on the sidelines of the Games after almost two years without face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic .



Dozens of dignitaries, many from Beijing-friendly autocratic nations, were received in the Great Hall of the People – state media reports – and entertained during the meal with musical performances and an exhibition of traditional crafts.



Xi’s diplomatic marathon on the sidelines of the Games got underway yesterday evening with a dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a meeting served to strengthen the Russia-China alliance in an anti-NATO key. Dozens of foreign guests attended the opening ceremony of the Olympics.



This morning, before the banquet, Xi Jinping held talks with the leaders of Egypt, Turkmenistan, Serbia and Kazakhstan.



“I wish all Olympic athletes excellent performances with the strength of the tiger – said the Chinese president at the banquet referring to the Year of the Tiger that has just begun -. I am confident that with the joint efforts of all of us, Beijing 2022 will certainly go down in history as an agile, safe and splendid Olympics “. (HANDLE).

