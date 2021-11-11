Xi Jinping has rewritten a hundred years of Chinese history

On Thursday, the Communist Party of China passed an important resolution that interprets and rewrites the main facts of China’s history over the past hundred years: the resolution defines President Xi Jinping as one of the key leaders in China’s recent history, strengthening its power and opening the road to his third term as party general secretary and country president.

The “resolution on history” is only the third approved since the founding of the Communist Party in 1921. Before Xi, only one was approved by Mao Zedong, father of the Chinese revolution, and Deng Xiaoping, the leader who opened China to the economy market and turned it into an economic powerhouse. For both, the passage of their respective “resolutions on history” coincided with the definitive conquest of power over the Party and their elevation to figures of epochal importance.

By approaching these two leaders, Xi Jinping intends to show himself as the one who will lead China into a “new era”.

“Xi wants to show his country that he is indispensable, that he is a political giant on a par with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, that he is transforming China into a global power,” wrote theEconomist.

Three years ago, Xi passed a law that lifted the two-term limit for Chinese leaders: the end of his second term will be in a year but, contrary to what his predecessors had done, Xi has not designated any political heir. and has taken care to eliminate all possible rivals that have emerged over time. Now, with the approval of a “historical resolution” written by him, Xi has even more power than before to shape the ideology of Communist China to his liking, amplify the importance of historical events in line with his political goals, change the history books and create a new model of indoctrination and propaganda.

As many analysts have written, providing a “correct interpretation” of history is exceptionally important for the Communist Party: it means indicating to its citizens what the ideological orthodoxy is in force and to party members what are the political lines to follow and what constitutes treason and heresy.

Above all, the “resolution on history” serves to signal epochal turning points in Chinese political evolution.

It is no coincidence that resolutions of this kind were written exclusively by the most important leaders in the history of the party. Although therefore they deal with events that took place in the past, the function of the “resolutions on history” is mainly aimed at the present and the future. As the historian Geremie Barmé al New York Times, “It is not really a resolution on past history, but on the leadership of the future”.

The resolution was passed during the sixth plenum (ie the sixth plenary meeting) of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, which began on November 8th.

On paper, the Central Committee is the most important organ within the Party, but due to its crowded composition (there are almost 400 members, chosen from the most important exponents of politics, bureaucracy and the army) and the infrequent frequency with which it meets (there are seven plenums every five years) in reality the Committee is exceeded in effectiveness by several other bodies. During the plenum, which takes place behind closed doors, previously decided measures are usually approved, although its formal approval is usually required for decisions of great importance, such as opening economic reforms to the market economy in 1978. wanted by Xi Jinping in 2013 or the security law that deprived Hong Kong citizens of political freedoms in 2020.

The Central Committee only approved two other “historic resolutions”.

One in 1945, even before the Communist Party seized power in China (it did so in 1949): it was called Resolution on some questions concerning the history of our Party and it was wanted by Mao Zedong, who had just emerged from a few years of ideological purge within the Party, during which he had killed thousands of intellectuals. The resolution of 1945 sanctioned Mao’s dominion over the Communist Party, made it clear that only he could express the “correct political line” and laid the groundwork for the cult of Mao’s personality that was expressed in the following decades.

The second resolution on history was passed in 1981. Mao had died a few years ago, in 1976, and the Chinese leadership had gone through a long period of uncertainty and turmoil. In 1979 Deng Xiaoping managed to seize power, but in order to re-establish Chinese support for the Party he approved a “historic resolution” (entitled Resolution on some issues concerning the history of our Party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China) in which the worst acts of Mao’s decades-long government were condemned, such as the Great Leap Forward, which caused one of the greatest famines in human history, and the Cultural Revolution.

At the same time, however, it was said that the benefits brought by Mao to China had outweighed the disasters: in this way Deng was able to put aside the past without undermining the foundations of the Communist Party, and started a long season of market reforms that they transformed the country into an economic powerhouse.

The resolution on Xi’s story is quite different from that of his two important predecessors. First of all from the title, which is Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the main achievements and historical experiences of the centennial struggle of the Party. The resolution that has just been approved does not therefore concern “some issues” to be settled with the past, but it seems more like a re-evaluation of communist history to ensure that its historical trajectory culminates in Xi Jinping and in his projects to bring China into a “new era”.

The full text of the resolution approved on Thursday has not yet been published, but the state media have released a statement which highlights some key points.

The general idea is that in its first hundred years (between 1921 and 2021) the Communist Party had made a “glorious path”: “the successes of the Party and of the people over the last century represent the most exceptional chapter of millennial history of the Chinese nation “. Compared to his predecessors, therefore, Xi does not intend to criticize or rectify the errors of the past: the history of the Communist Party is a success story in which the atrocities of past decades are forgotten or set aside.

The resolution declares that one of the great historical objectives of the Communist Party has been achieved, that of creating a “moderately prosperous society” within the centenary of the Party’s foundation (and thus within this year) and lays the foundations for the new objective, that of transforming China. into a modern, strong and harmonious state by 2049, the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Xi’s idea is that by that time China will be the first world power and that this goal, of course, cannot be achieved without his leadership.

As Charles Parton, a researcher with the Council on Geostrategy study center, wrote, ‘Just as Mao was at the beginning of a new era in 1945 and Deng had ushered in the era of reform in 1981, so Xi declared a new era, the third phase of “Chinese Marxism” ».

In the second half of next year, the great five-year congress of the Communist Party will be held, the one in which, traditionally, the new leaders of the country are chosen.

Xi will end his two terms in 2022 and should hand over power, but this will almost certainly not happen. On the contrary, in recent years it has done everything to centralize power and elevate its status. Since taking office between 2012 and 2013, Xi has launched a major campaign for the elimination of his enemies; in 2016 he was nominated “core of the leadership”, that is a central figure of the Communist Party, like Mao and Deng; in 2018 he eliminated the limit of the two mandates of government, and finally he promulgated a “resolution on history” that identifies him as one of the great figures of the Party.

Xi no longer has real rivals in China, but that doesn’t necessarily mean internal dissent doesn’t exist.

As the New Yorker, it is precisely the history of the Communist Party that questions the idea that its rule will remain serene and unchallenged: during the ten-year rule of the Communist Party over China, a peaceful transition of power has occurred only once. “Much more often, the pressure of ambitions and internal party divisions have given rise to sudden clashes for power.”

