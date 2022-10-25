Xi Jinping is more powerful than ever. What does it mean to the world?

ANALYSIS| What will Xi Jinping’s new leadership in China look like? 3:02

(CNN) — It was a crowning moment for Xi Jinping as he stepped onto a red carpet stage on Sunday to begin his third term as China’s supreme leader.

The 69-year-old Xi emerged from the ruling Communist Party’s five-yearly congress with more power than ever, filling the top echelons of his party with longtime protégés and staunch allies.

That loyal inner circle has not only strengthened Xi’s power, but also tightened his grip on China’s future. To an extent not seen in decades, the country’s trajectory is shaped by one man’s vision and ambition, with minimal room for discord or recalibration at the apex of party power.

In Xi’s eyes, China is closer than ever to achieving its dream of “national rejuvenation” and reclaiming its rightful place in the world. But the road ahead is also fraught with “strong winds, rough waters or even dangerous storms,” ​​a grim warning Xi issued at both the start and end of the week-long congress.

The mounting challenges stem from “a grim and complex international situation,” with “external attempts to suppress and contain China” threatening to “escalate at any time,” according to Xi’s work report to congress.

Observers say Xi’s response to that bleak outlook is to step up the fierce defense of China’s interests and national security against all perceived threats.

“Xi is likely to strictly control and participate in all major foreign policy decisions. His packaging of top Chinese leaders with loyalists will allow him to better control and wield influence,” said Bonny Lin, director of the China Energy Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

What you decide to do, and how you do it, will have a profound impact on the world.

China and the West

Xi enters his next era in power and faces a significantly different landscape than his previous two terms. The relationship between China and the West has changed dramatically with US-China relations collapsing over a trade and tech war, friction over Taiwan, covid-19, Beijing’s human rights record and its refusal to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi’s work report, a five-year action plan delivered during the congress, noted “drastic changes” in the international landscape, including “external attempts to blackmail, contain, block and exert maximum pressure” on China, terms used often by Chinese diplomats to denounce US actions.

“Clearly Xi sees China as having entered a period primarily of struggle in the international arena rather than a period of opportunity,” said Andrew Small, author of “Limitless: The Inside Story of China’s War with the West.” .

The expectation that ties will deteriorate further “is resulting in a China that is much more openly engaged in a systemic rivalry with the West: greater assertiveness, more openly hostile ideological positions, more efforts to build counter-coalitions of its own, and a greater push to shore up China’s position in the developing world,” he said.

These pressures are also likely to affect Beijing’s close relationship with Moscow. While China has tried to appear as a neutral actor in the war in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion and instead blamed the West for the conflict, a dynamic that is also unlikely to change.

“(Xi) already appears to have written off many of the costs that result from (that relationship) for China’s relations with the West and Europe in particular,” Small said.

Threat to Taiwan

At the opening of the congress on October 16, Xi won the loudest and longest standing ovation from nearly 2,300 hand-picked delegates inside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People when he promised to “reunify” the mainland with Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims. as his own, even though he has never controlled it.

China “will fight for peaceful reunification,” Xi said, before giving a grim warning that Beijing would “never promise to renounce the use of force.”

“The wheels of history are moving towards the reunification of China and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The complete reunification of our country must be realized,” Xi told the congress to thunderous applause.

Under Xi, Beijing increased military pressure on Taiwan, sending in fighter jets and holding military exercises near the island. Following China’s tacit support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerns about Beijing’s plans for Taiwan have only grown.

Lin at CSIS said Xi’s work report does not reveal any major changes in Beijing’s policy toward Taiwan, but the leadership shakeup in the Chinese military could provide clues about his “desire to make further ‘progress’ in unification with China.” the island”.

He Weidong, a former commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, which oversees the Taiwan Strait, was unexpectedly promoted to deputy chairman of the Central Military Commission, even though he had never served in the corps before.

“This suggests that Xi is taking the possibility of a military crisis or conflict very seriously and wants to make sure the PLA is ready,” Lin said. “I don’t think Xi is willing to use significant force against Taiwan, but he is taking steps to prepare to do so.”

Xi’s work report also outlined an ambition for China to become more adept at deploying its military forces regularly and in diversified ways, to enable it to “win local wars.”

“Clearly, Xi wants the PLA to be able to win a war to take over Taiwan if it decides to do so, whether or not his calculations are that it is really worth the risk. That is always the top priority,” said Small, who is also a senior transatlantic fellow on the German Marshall Fund think tank.

Small pointed to a number of risk junctures for escalation across the Taiwan Strait in the coming years, including the island’s upcoming presidential election in 2024.

“However, the fact is that the PLA has not been seriously tested in battle in decades, and one of the problems in the period to come will be whether they can effectively prepare for this,” he said.

The economy

Speaking in a televised speech on Sunday after announcing his new leadership team, the party’s Politburo Standing Committee, Xi vowed that China’s gateway to the world would “only widen” and that the country’s development itself would “create more opportunities for the world.”

“China cannot develop in isolation from the world, and the world also needs China for its development,” he said.

But China today is more physically isolated than it has been in decades. Xi continues to back a costly zero-Covid policy that keeps borders tightly restricted and regularly sends its cities into lockdown, slowing China’s economic growth.

Xi’s pledge also appears to have done little to reassure investors. On Monday, the Hong Kong stock market, where many of China’s biggest companies are listed, had its worst day since the 2008 global financial crisis. Alibaba and Tencent, China’s two leading tech giants, plunged more than 11%, wiping out a combined $54 billion in their market caps.

The stakes are high on how the world’s second-largest economy meets these challenges, especially at a time when the risk of a global economic downturn looms.

Xi’s apparent interest in integrating national and international security could “translate into policies like sanctions against foreign companies, (and) more red tape when there is foreign investment in Chinese tech companies,” according to Victor Shih, an elite Chinese policy expert at the University of California San Diego.

And while Xi has said that promoting China’s “international position and influence,” including by supporting global development, is one of his top goals for the next five years, Beijing may no longer be able to rely on the same level of commitment. economical to do so in a more divided world.