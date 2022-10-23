Xi Jinping rewarded the person responsible for the disastrous closure of Shanghai with the highest post in the Communist Party of China

Xi Jinping and Li Qiang, after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 23, 2022 (REUTERS)

Li Qiangone of the president’s most trusted protégés Xi Jinpingis almost certain to become the next prime minister of china after Sunday was presented as number two in the hierarchy of the communist party.

The party leader in Shanghai outperformed two other candidates who were considered more qualified for the job, confirming that Xi has packed the Politburo Standing Committee, the highest echelon of power, with allies.

Li’s chances of securing such a high-ranking position were threatened by Shanghai’s harsh two-month lockdown which he oversaw earlier this year, in which the 25 million residents of the financial center had difficulty accessing food and basic medical care.

In this video of the Shanghai lockdown, people are seen screaming from their windows and balconies after more than 20 days of COVID-19 lockdown

“If proof was needed that loyalty trumps meritocracy in Xi’s China, Li Qiang’s elevation provides it,” he said. Richard McGregorPrincipal Investigator at the Institute Lowy in Sydney. “Li may be very capable, and he may be a good prime minister, but it’s hard to see how he got there if not by Xi’s personal favor.”

It may interest you: Xi Jinping introduced the new leadership of the Communist Party, full of his allies: who he appointed to the Standing Committee

Although it is not unusual for former heads of Shanghai are promoted to the highest ranks of the party, unlike almost all previous prime ministers, Li has no experience at the central government level as a vice premier.

However, he has a wealth of experience in local administration, having held leadership roles in the prosperous Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces.

It is critical that he was Xi’s chief of staff from 2004 to 2007, when he was party chief in Zhejiang.

It may interest you: Xi Jinping obtained his third term after being appointed General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party

His rapid promotions since then reflect Xi’s high degree of confidence in him.

Li Qiang attends an introduction ceremony for the new members of the Politburo Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022 (AP)

He was parachuted into Jiangsu by Xi in 2016, after a corruption scandal brought down several provincial officials, before becoming Shanghai’s party secretary the following year.

In his capacity as prime minister, Li would also serve as China’s chief cabinet officer, the State Council.

This role traditionally entails responsibility for the day-to-day running of the country, as well as macroeconomic policy.

“(Li) was seen as a local business-friendly leader, but it is doubtful these skills would translate well to overseeing macroeconomic coordination and regulatory agendas as prime minister,” said Neil Thomas, senior China analyst at Eurasia. Group.

He will take office at a time when the world’s second largest economy is reeling.

Last week, the release of China’s quarterly economic data was delayed without an official explanation.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that China’s GDP will reach 3.2% this year, the lowest since 1976not counting the pandemic year of 2020.

The country’s harsh zero-zeal policy – personally supported by Xi – has curbed consumption and disrupted production through frequent closures of key ports and manufacturing hubs.

Li’s loyalty to Xi is seen by many analysts as a way for the president to push a conservative economic agenda.

Current Prime Minister Li Keqiang – an economist by training – found his attempts at economic reform limited by Xi’s overwhelming authority.

“Although Li Keqiang has played an important role in recent months … he and Xi Jinping have been competitors for a long time,” said Willy Lam, a political analyst and senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation.

“Conservative economic policy will become dominant.”

The two people previously seen as possible successors – and similar in ideological mindset to Li Keqiang – will not figure in the next Politburo at all.

It has been confirmed that Wang Yang, a former member of the Standing Committee, is retiring, and Hu Chunhua, the current youngest Vice Premier who oversees agriculture, has been completely left out of the new 24-member Politburo.

Xi has repeatedly defended his “common prosperity” policy, characterized by curbing excess income in the entertainment and technology sectors, and supporting China’s huge state-owned enterprises.

Its goal is to reduce wealth inequality, but critics say the strategy dates back to the leftist policies of the Mao era.

“It will be bad for the economy, but ideologically it is what Xi Jinping wants,” Lam said.

KEEP READING:

Xi Jinping has no interest in planning his succession in China

The moment Xi Jinping ordered the expulsion of former Chinese head of state Hu Jintao with security guards

China’s Social Media Censored Hu Jintao’s Expulsion from the CCP Congress