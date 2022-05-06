Xi Jinping threatened to confront those who question his “COVID Zero” policy in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on a screen

The president of China, Xi Jinping, affirmed that the long and harsh confinement and measures to stop the outbreak of covid in the Shanghai megalopolis they will stand “the test of time” and urged the country’s leadership to fight any attempt to “distort, question or challenge” this policy.

These are the first statements made by the Chinese leader on the situation of the epidemic in the Asian giant and made them last night at a meeting of the almighty Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (PCCh) that he himself chairs, state media reported today.

Xi called on Party members to stand firm, amid growing dissent from residents of the large Chinese city, where 25 million people have been confined for more than a month, the state network reported. CCTV.

According to the president, the country will prevail thanks to his decisions to face the outbreaks caused by the contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We must be firm in overcoming thoughts of indifference and self-righteousness, and underestimating the epidemic”says a statement released after the meeting.

A health worker in Shanghai

Unlike most of the world that has already decided to live with the virus, China has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards the virus for two years under the argument of protecting the elderly population, which in a high percentage is not vaccinated.

However, and unlike the previous two years, the harshness of the measures in which the outbreaks have been faced this time -especially in Shanghai- has caused an unprecedented critical reaction in the population, which has spread innumerable complaints and denunciation videos through of social networks, a material that despite censorship has been leaked to Western platforms.

“Without a doubt, the relaxation will lead to a massive number of infections, critical cases and deaths, which will seriously affect the economic and social development and the lives and health of the people”warned the ruler.

Experts and analysts consider that all these measures are aimed at guaranteeing Xi’s re-election at the 20th CPC Congress, which will take place next fall.

Along with Shanghai, Beijing is now the city that has begun to close down and apply severe containment measures in the face of outbreaks, although not on the scale of the country’s great financial center.

The capital has closed public transport routes, has asked to promote teleworking and has been carrying out massive screening for two weeks through PCR tests on its 23 million inhabitants to try to stop contagion.

The total number of active infections in mainland China amounts to 11,515, 659 of them in serious condition, according to the latest figures from the National Health Commission.

According to the institution’s accounts, since the start of the pandemic, 218,945 people have been infected in the country and 5,153 have died.

(With EFE information)

KEEP READING:

A woman was forcibly evicted from a Shanghai phone booth where she lived for a month due to the harsh anticovid quarantine

Shanghai was quick to announce the end of community contagion and the “Covid zero” policy suffered another setback with new cases

“Covid zero” in China: outrage over the old man from Shanghai who was sent to the morgue, but was alive