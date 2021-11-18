Xi Jinping’s breakthrough has made China even more ruthless

The first signal came in June. The app of ride-sharing Chinese Didi Chuxing had tried to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, arousing the bewilderment of the leaders in Beijing, worried that the public offer would put American regulators in a position to access sensitive Chinese data. In response, the government has passed a series of laws that make it more difficult for the country’s companies to seek funding abroad.

Immediately after, it was the turn of education. The squeeze has hit private online tuition companies, essential for passing exams for the most demanding colleges. Since July the use of foreign teachers for basic subjects has been prevented, since August the obligation to supplement the courses with the teaching of thought by Xi Jinping comes into force, in addition to the prohibition for children to play video games more than three hours a week, in well-defined periods of the day.

It’s not over: also in August Xi Jinping decided to hit the highest incomes. In the name of “common prosperity”, as he said, it becomes necessary to combat inequalities in the country through specific actions: development of campaigns, improvement of social services and regulation of so-called excess income. It was at that point that the country’s wealthy began making donations and charities. The message had passed.

In short, something is changing: in big things as well as in small ones. The attack on the celebrity culture is yet another example of this, as is the banning of the hairstyles of the stars judged to be un-masculine (because they are inspired by the flamboyant ones of Korean VIPs).

As this important Atlantic article explains, Xi Jinping wants to change China, reshape its society and reaffirm the superiority of the state and the party. If possible, eliminating all forms of foreign cultural contamination (read: Western) such as individualism and the search for success. It is an operation of nation building, explains the article, aimed at definitively establishing the identity of the country and its citizens.

It is not easy to understand the reasons. On the one hand, the past decades of reforms and liberalizations have led to an economic boom, marked by sudden development and the emergence of small economic powers. Xi Jinping’s concern is precisely this: it is necessary to turn off all forms of competitive power (as happened with the repression against Big Tech companies) and it is essential to do so as soon as possible.

The timing is tactical. Acting immediately, he will be able to present himself in the Communist Party Congress in 2022 in a position of strength, from which he will try to guarantee himself – unique for modern China – a third term. The operation is complex, it requires a lot of stability and a broad consensus.

The turning point in the name of “common prosperity” would have precisely this function: a populist move aimed at ensuring the president the ideal support of the citizens.

But in addition to the political calculation, behind the government’s maneuvers there is also another explanation (which does not exclude but, on the contrary, reinforces the first): Xi Jinping really believes in what he is doing. If it is easy to brand the official references to Marxism from the top and propaganda as rhetorical, the reality is that the ideological plan is important for the president. According to some rumors, he would be truly indignant at the unbridled display of wealth and the progressive loosening of traditional values.

Taking back China therefore means increasing controls on wealth, sifting through the activities of banks, fighting corruption. But also, on a different level, reducing the chances of having an abortion to counteract the demographic decline. Xi Jinping is only following the tradition of the Chinese Communist Party: regulating every aspect of society, even at the capillary level. The goal, as in the days of the party’s foundation and Mao’s Cultural Revolution, would always be the same: to create a new, fairer and stronger country.

This is where the plan takes on international significance. The new China wanted by Xi, more compact, more uniform and more disciplined, would be the only one in his opinion capable of winning the confrontation with the United States.

Faced with a super-power now considered in decline and without moral boost, Beijing is ready to provide an image of harmony and prosperity, capable of achieving great goals and increasing the level of well-being of humanity. In this sense, the restrictions imposed in recent months would only be the beginning of a general turning point, which would ensure his stay in power and China’s prevalence in the world.

The result will be again the East-West clash, a re-edition of the Cold War, still played on the confrontation between two systems and between two models of life: one socialist and authoritarian, the other capitalist and liberal.

Of course, it seems paradoxical to international observers that Xi, in the name of control, is willing to stifle the entrepreneurial and innovative drive that has enriched his country in recent decades. But in Beijing, this does not seem to raise particular problems (at least for now). Unlike Westerners, China is convinced that economic growth and freedom don’t necessarily have to be linked.

If the physiognomy of China to come seems increasingly precise, it is however less clear whether it will be able to withstand the challenge with the West, maintain social stability and reach a higher level of economic well-being. Xi Jinping bets yes. But if it fails, the results could be devastating.