Xi opens the Davos summit. But there is a shadow of China behind the global turmoil

The key is Xi Jinping. Its name is enough to make us understand how much the Davos World Economic Forum, launched today in a virtual version due to Covid, is only a small and elitist council unable to interpret the international reality and much less to indicate recipes to heal its dysfunctions. The Chinese president, who in 2017 took advantage of the apathy and conformism of the obtuse elite to pass himself off as the champion of free trade, returns today to open the online meetings of the Forum. The choice speaks volumes about the ability of executive chairman Klaus Schwab and his guests to understand global dynamics. In these five years, the Chinese president, called to open the 2022 edition together with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has distinguished himself not only for having given us Covid, hiding its gravity, but also for having contributed to many of the global disasters analyzed by the Forum. Starting with the dramatic shortages of basic medical devices – such as masks, gloves and disinfectants – that marked the beginning of the pandemic. Shortcomings stemming from that economic globalization praised in the 2017 edition by Xi Jinping and stolidly applauded by an elite in Davos who were very worried at the time about Donald Trump’s political clumsiness, but blind to the global threat represented by Beijing. A threat understood only three years later, when the transfer to China of the production of basic medical devices resulted, on balance, not in savings, but in total political-health dependence in the moment of greatest need. All this while in May 2020, when Beijing was still sparing information on Covid, the Warp Speed ​​operation wanted by the “bad” Trump allocated 18 billion dollars to the production of future vaccines.

But the responsibilities of revered guest Xi Jinping certainly don’t stop there. To understand this, it is sufficient to examine the list of “global challenges” which, according to the “Global Risks Report” prepared by the Forum, are fatal for the destinies of the planet. In the first place there is not the pandemic, but that climate risk about which we should ask many questions to a Xi Jinping, president of the most unscrupulous and incorrigible polluter on the planet. And even if we want to identify those responsible for the geopolitical disputes over natural resources, indicated by the “Global Risks Report” as the greatest threat to stability in the long term, the main suspect does not change. The transformation of Africa into a warehouse of raw materials managed by Beijing, the impoverishment of local populations and the consequent migratory drive towards Europe, are just some of the poisoned fruits produced by Chinese neo-colonialism orchestrated by Xi Jinping.

And the same goes for the cyber threat. Xi Jinping’s China is one of the training ships of that cyber piracy that threatens the secrets of Western industries by favoring their transfer to the safes of the Dragon state capitalism. As for human rights, one wonders if any of the interlocutors of the Forum will take care to ask the special guest Xi Jinping how many hundreds of thousands of Uighurs interned in the labor camps of Xinjiang and transformed into slaves contribute to the production of goods destined for the West. Or what his plans are for Hong Kong and Taiwan. If nobody does, Davos would do better to turn the sad “online” edition into the premise for a definitive closure. Thus saving hypocrisy and shame.