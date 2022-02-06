Xi-Putin, warning to NATO “Stop new expansions”

Now it’s official: a new global axis has been born between China and Russia. An alliance founded not on ideology but on an explicit community of interests, which has an enemy (the American-led West) and a specific objective: to supplant its world hegemony, to take its place. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, who warmly met again yesterday on the day of the inauguration of the Beijing Winter Olympics, embody this turning point in international relations as authoritarian leaders of two countries that reject Western values ​​of democracy and liberalism: they they claim to offer the world an alternative model, which is the glorification of the dictatorship, based on the stability guaranteed by an untouchable leader (Putin has been in power for 22 years, Xi for nine and probably both will remain there for life).

Yesterday the presidents of China and Russia promised each other not only an unprecedented development of trade exchange (already settled in 2021 on the enormous figure of 120 billion dollars, it will soon reach 200), not only the extension of cooperation on gas , with a new agreement that will bring 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to China, but above all mutual support in the international arena: in essence, your enemy is my enemy, and I am committed to helping you in every circumstance. In detail, yesterday Putin acknowledged Beijing’s (historically false) claim that Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China, cashing in Xi’s support for the Russian claim to block a possible eastern expansion of NATO and to be recognized as a anti-historical area of ​​influence in what was once the Urrs, which has now collapsed for more than thirty years. “China and Russia are implementing true multilateralism,” Xi explained. These declarations mark a clear desire to oppose the West, but the aspect that should worry most is directly connected with the so-called alternative values ​​to the democratic ones: both in the case of Taiwan and Ukraine and other former Soviet republics, the will of the peoples concerned is not taken into account, only the law of the strongest is valid.

Hence, the sense of Putin’s support for Xi also applies perfectly to the Olympic Games. The Russian leader came to Beijing to point out that he not only disapproves of the diplomatic boycott of the Games chosen by the United States, Japan and others to protest the crackdown on civil liberties in China, but that he instead shares the “values ​​of true democracy” of which Xi loves to talk. Putin praised in his speech “the unprecedented bilateral ties with Beijing, an example for the 21st century world of a relationship based on dignity” and spoke of China as Russia’s most important strategic partner and “a friend with common aspirations. “. The Chinese state media underline the “warm and friendly” atmosphere in which a subsequent official banquet was held between the two leaders and have given wide prominence to a joint document in which NATO is attributed a cold war mentality that must be abandoned in Europe (no mention of the more than one hundred thousand Russian soldiers deployed on the border with Ukraine) and on the other hand it condemns “the harmful role of the United States for peace in Asia-Pacific”, with clear reference to support for Taiwan and the creation of the new Aukus military alliance between the USA, Great Britain and Australia.

Foreign ministers Wang Yi and Sergei Lavrov also signed a joint document committing China and Russia to intensify bilateral relations “to safeguard equity and justice globally”: a formula that generally alludes to the common hostility to American hegemony and specifically, the desire to create a common shield against future Western economic-financial sanctions by creating a system based on the currencies of the two countries, but above all on the Chinese one.