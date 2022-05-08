Xi seeks to reactivate the Chinese economy, but the covid reduces the options

Beijing (AFP) – President Xi Jinping has pledged to support the technology, infrastructure and jobs sectors to revive the Chinese economy, but analysts warn that growth will continue to slow until Beijing abandons its rigid anti-covid controls.

Two and a half years after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China is the last major economy still closed to the world, despite a relatively low death toll.

Lockdowns in dozens of cities have wreaked havoc on supply chains, driving small businesses out of business and locking consumers in their homes.

This jeopardizes the 5.5% growth target set by Beijing.

“We remain very concerned about growth,” analysts at Nomura bank said this week. “The omicron variant and the zero covid strategy are the main obstacles to growth.”

However, Chinese communist leaders reiterated on Thursday that the country will “unswervingly” adhere to the zero covid strategy. “Perseverance will bring victory,” Xi said.

To ease pressure on the economy, Beijing offered the tech sector a break, sparing it further restrictions, and announced an infrastructure investment package.

But analysts say the improvements may be temporary as long as the government’s priority remains to curb the virus at all costs.

“(The measures are) very welcome…but how many more bridges and how many more stadiums are going to help us create an environment for predictable growth?” the president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke, told reporters on Thursday.

little room for maneuver

Analysts are waiting to learn the details of the promises of support announced by the government.

But Beijing “doesn’t have much room for manoeuvre,” estimates economist Dan Wang of Heng Seng Bank, a heavyweight in Hong Kong finance.

China has developed its infrastructure considerably in recent decades, especially in the late 2000s, when it had to revive an economy weakened by the global financial crisis.

The country invested 4 trillion yuan (currently 573 billion euros) in sometimes useless projects that increased its debt.

This is something the government should avoid this time, says ANZ Bank analyst Zhaopeng Xing.

“Very high cost”

Beijing has also said it will help SMEs and self-employed entrepreneurs, its main employers, with fiscal measures and tax cuts.

The government is also studying the possibility of supporting unemployed migrant workers, who are especially vulnerable.

But these measures may not have the desired effect due to lockdowns that “significantly” penalize logistics and population movements and activity, Nomura warns.

Also, widespread COVID testing, which in some cities is done every 48 hours, is a bogus good idea, according to Nomura.

This strategy of detecting positive cases as soon as possible to avoid confinements has a “very high cost” and will not prevent the virus from continuing to circulate, say the bank’s economists.

“Especially since lockdowns break economic dynamics in a lasting way,” says Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.

