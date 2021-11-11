Xi the supreme. CCP approves resolution on “21st Century Marxism”

NOEL CELIS via Getty Images Visitors walk in front of a screen showing China’s President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on November 11, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Sixth Plenum of the Communist Party of China closed its proceedings today, approving a “historic resolution” presented by Xi Jinping. This was reported by the Xinhua agency.

Xi Jinping’s thinking “on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism and the essence of Chinese culture and spirit” reads the statement issued after the Plenum of the CCP, which approved the “employment relationship” of Xi. The party “has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the ‘core’ of the Central Committee and of the entire party”, and its leading position “in the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics”. It is decisive for “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

The Plenum, based on a long statement released by Xinhua to the official media, stressed that “the whole Party must always maintain ties in the flesh with the people. We will continue to realize, safeguard and develop the fundamental interests of the vast majority of the people and to unite and lead the Chinese people of all ethnicities and groups in the struggle for a better life ”.

The whole Party “must keep in mind that we are born in difficulties and die in comfort, keep foresight in mind, be vigilant in times of peace and continue to carry out the great new project of building the Party in the new era”. The Plenum stressed the need to support “a rigorous government of the Party and to firmly promote the conduct of the Party, a clean government and the fight against corruption. We will ensure that the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics is unshakable and indomitable ”.

The 20th Congress of the CCP has been convened for the second half of 2022.