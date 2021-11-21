Home » News ” Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE available on Amazon with a TOP price

Today great day for Xiaomi smartphone enthusiasts because they are many products already on offer in the week of Black Friday including lo Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. It is a device that inherits practically all the technical specifications from the previous Mi 11 Lite 5G, but with some differences. Let’s find out about the latter and the promotion active on AMAZON.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Amazon: everything you need to know

In terms of design, the two smartphones are almost the same: the style of the NE is similar to that of Mi 11 Lite, complete with a photographic module on the back and a flat punch-hole panel on the front. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE weighs only 158 g, has the dimensions of 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81 mm and has a side release sensor.

The display is always a 6.55 ″ FHD + AMOLED DotDisplay with a density of 402 PPI and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. There is also support for HDR10 +, DolbyVision and TrueColor at 10-bit. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The back is available in various colors, four to be precise: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Snowflake White.

But then what is the difference compared to the Mi 11 Lite? The processor: one is mounted here Snapdragon 778G, with 6nm production process, Kryo 670 octa-core CPU (1 x 2.4 GHz + 3 x 2.2 GHz + 4 x 1.9 GHz) and an Adreno 642L GPU. Combined with it, memory cuts from 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of non-expandable internal storage. The built-in battery is always the same, that is, the one from 4250 mAh, with 33W fast charging.

Photographic sector chapter: it is the same as Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, that is 64 + 8 + 5 MP with wide angle and telemacro, as well as the 20 MP selfie camera. Then present a whole series of software features, such as One-Click AI Cinema, cinematic video filters and the new Vlog mode. Also worth mentioning is the stereo speaker, which is also maintained in this New Edition.

Right now Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is on offer on Amazon at the price of 299.90 euros. A very interesting figure, considering that the version covered by the offer, or the 6/128 GB, costs 399.90 euros. Translated: 100 euros discount.