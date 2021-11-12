Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is to be bought with your eyes closed thanks to these bomb offers

The week of Black Friday is fast approaching, one of the most awaited by shopping enthusiasts who are ready to take advantage of the many promotions for their purchases, even in the technological field. For those looking for a new smartphone, November is one of the best times, since all the news have been announced and there are hundreds of offers.

Among these we want to point out the one relating to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, one of the most interesting smartphones for those in the mid-range, thanks to an excellent price / performance ratio and a convincing design, without particular compromises.

Historical low for Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

The medium range of Xiaomi stands out for a very nice design, with one incredibly reduced thickness (6.81mm) despite the 4,250mAh battery and a weight of just 158 ​​grams, a feather compared to most current smartphones, given the presence of a 6.55-inch display.

Thanks to Gshopper, an online store that is rapidly climbing the notoriety rankings for the goodness of its prices, you can buy the beautiful smartphone at an all time low, far below Xiaomi’s list price. The version equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory it is in fact on sale at the list price of 399 euros, but with the coupon we provide you today you can save well over 100 euros.

The new promotion, which provides free shipping from European warehouses, with reduced delivery times and no surcharge (duties or taxes), allows you to take home Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in one of the five colors available (black, blue, pink , white and green) for only 288 euros, a price that in our opinion makes it one of the most attractive models in this price range.

The camera allows you to get excellent shots with good brightness, the autonomy is excellent, covering a full day without problems, the software is among the best after the update to MIUI 12.5 and the design is one of the most successful in recent months .

You just have to open the link below, choose your favorite color and enter the coupon 2B4B46F435 before proceeding with the payment to win a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE for only 288 euros.

Buy Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE at 288 euros on Gshopper

The same smartphone, in blue and black colors, can also be purchased on Amazon for € 299.90, a very interesting price, however, to be taken into consideration if you perhaps have some Amazon coupons to spend.

Buy Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE on Amazon for 299.90 euros

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Offers by category