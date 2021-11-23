Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE in promotion for Xiaomi’s Black Friday

We are now in the middle of Black Friday week, the time of year when manufacturers and retailers offer the best discounts. Therefore, Xiaomi’s offers relating to smartphones could not be missing and today we want to focus on three of the most recent, and at the same time most interesting, models of the Asian giant.

We are talking about the Xiaomi 11T series, consisting of two models, which is joined by a new medium range that is really convincing everyone, including users who buy it by virtue of an excellent price / performance ratio.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro

Despite the launch price was already very good, by virtue of a very high-end technical data sheet, the Black Friday from Xiaomi is making the purchase of the 11T series even more convenient, which represents an excellent solution for those who want a quality smartphone without spending a crazy amount.

So let’s start from Xiaomi 11T, equipped with 6.67-inch AMOLD FullHD + screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra with 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of memory, able to guarantee excellent performance. The photographic sector is good, with a 108 megapixel main sensor, flanked by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5 megapixel telemacro, capable of producing excellent shots.

Quality connectivity, with support for 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for mobile payments. The 5,000mAh battery is assisted by 67-watt fast charging technology, which fully recharges the battery in just 37 minutes. On the occasion of Black Friday you can save 100 euros on the purchase of Xiaomi 11T, available in three different colors.

Xiaomi 11T 8 – 128 GB is on offer at 449.90 euros instead of 549.90 euros while Xiaomi 11T 8-256 GB is on sale at 499.90 euros instead of 599.90 euros

If, on the other hand, you have a more generous budget, you can turn your attention to Xiaomi 11T Pro, which uses the same screen as the “base” model but which hides one under the body Snapdragon 888, flanked by 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. The photographic sector and connectivity are also unchanged, always at the top, while the battery presents significant improvements.

If the battery capacity of Xiaomi 11T Pro is the same as 11T, or 5,000 mAh, what changes is the fast charging technology. In fact, technology was used Xiaomi Hyper Charge at 120 watts (with 120 watt charger supplied) which allows one full charge in just 17 minutes. thanks to the use of die cells of 2,500 mAh each.

Also in this case there are three colors available. Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 – 128 GB can be yours for € 599.90 instead of € 649.90 while Xiaomi 11T Pro 8-256 GB is on offer at € 649.90 instead of € 699.90

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Let’s move on to Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, an absolute champion of sales in the mid-range, thanks to a simply fabulous look and an unbeatable price. While using a 4,250 mAh battery with fast charging at 33 watts, it is just 6.81 mm thick and weighs only 158 grams, among the lowest in its category.

It has one 6.55-inch AMOLED FullHD + screen with 90 Hz refresh, Snapdragon 778G with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. The 64-megapixel rear camera is assisted by a wide-angle and a telemacro for shots among the best in this price range. There is no lack of 5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band GPS.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 – 128 GB is on offer at 299.90 euros instead of 399.90 euros while Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 8-256 GB is on sale at 349.90 euros instead of 449.90 euros. For both, five different colors are available.

Finally, remember that the Black Friday discounts are active on the Xiaomi online store, valid until November 29th. Do not miss the opportunity to buy a new smartphone while saving compared to the list price.