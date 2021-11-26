Xiaomi 11T 5G and Redmi 9 are on offer on Amazon for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 also continues on Xiaomi smartphones, which we have long talked about on these pages. Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce allows you to buy it at a reduced price Xiaomi 11T 5G and the Redmi 9, with the possibility of paying in installments.

In this case, the two smartphones on offer are the following:

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67 “120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108MP professional camera, 5000mAh, Celestial Blue (Italy version + 2 years warranty): 499.90 Euro (599.90 Euro)

– Smartphone 8 + 256GB, 6.67 “120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108MP professional camera, 5000mAh, Celestial Blue (Italy version + 2 years warranty): 499.90 Euro (599.90 Euro) Redmi 9 Samartphone – 4Gb 64Gb Ai Quad Kamera 6.53 “Full Hd + Display 5020Mah (Typ) Green [Versione Globale]: 169 Euro (244 Euro)

The promotion on the Xiaomi 11T 5G will officially end in 4 days, and Amazon also gives the possibility to make the payment in five monthly installments of 99.98 euros per month, with guaranteed delivery by Tuesday 30 November 2021.

As for the Redmi 9, however, the sale and shipment is not managed directly by Amazon, but by a third party seller who still benefits from all the advantages provided by the Prime. Shipping is free and delivery is scheduled between November 30th and December 3rd 2021, while for returns you have time until January 31st 2022.