Xiaomi 11T Pro: the price drops again and becomes unmissable!

After a long time off the radar here it is finally Xiaomi 11T Pro returns to be talked about and does it big: the flagship is back on offer with code Discount at the best price ever. Not enough for you? Then we point out that there is also direct shipping from Europe!

New minimum for Xiaomi 11T Pro: the flagship is back on offer with a discount code

The latest Xiaomi 11T Pro is this year’s true super flagship for Lei Jun’s company. Equipped with an attractive look and a large display AMOLED from 6.67 ″ Full HD + with refresh rate a 120 Hz, the device comes with the chipset Snapdragon 888, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for maximum performance. Obviously, the photographic sector also wants its space and for this reason we find a main 108 MP sensor accompanied by a wide angle and a telemacro, with the possibility of shooting in 8K. Would you like to know more? Then take a look at ours too review of the flagship!

The flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro is available on offer on Goboo with code Discount: the 8/128 GB version drops at the best price ever, obviously with shipping directly from the store’s European warehouses. To get the discounted price it is necessary to apply the coupon which you will find directly in the page of the product; also you will also have to redeem the additional 2 € coupon, which will be added automatically. Below you will find the purchase links: if you don’t see the boxes below, try disabling AdBlock.

APPLY COUPON ON THE PAGE + COUPON of 2 € – Shipping from EUROPE – Payment with PayPal

More Less

Are you still hungry for discounts in Xiaomi sauce (and not only)? Then below you will find all the offers in real time directly from our Telegram GizDeals channel, together with the button to subscribe (so as not to miss any opportunity).

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.