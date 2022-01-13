Tech

Xiaomi 11T Pro: the price drops again and becomes unmissable!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

discount code xiaomi 11t pro

After a long time off the radar here it is finally Xiaomi 11T Pro returns to be talked about and does it big: the flagship is back on offer with code Discount at the best price ever. Not enough for you? Then we point out that there is also direct shipping from Europe!

New minimum for Xiaomi 11T Pro: the flagship is back on offer with a discount code

The latest Xiaomi 11T Pro is this year’s true super flagship for Lei Jun’s company. Equipped with an attractive look and a large display AMOLED from 6.67 ″ Full HD + with refresh rate a 120 Hz, the device comes with the chipset Snapdragon 888, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for maximum performance. Obviously, the photographic sector also wants its space and for this reason we find a main 108 MP sensor accompanied by a wide angle and a telemacro, with the possibility of shooting in 8K. Would you like to know more? Then take a look at ours too review of the flagship!

xiaomi 11t pro coupon

The flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro is available on offer on Goboo with code Discount: the 8/128 GB version drops at the best price ever, obviously with shipping directly from the store’s European warehouses. To get the discounted price it is necessary to apply the coupon which you will find directly in the page of the product; also you will also have to redeem the additional 2 € coupon, which will be added automatically. Below you will find the purchase links: if you don’t see the boxes below, try disabling AdBlock.

http: // Xiaomi% 2011T% 20Pro% 20–% 208/128% 20GB% 20 |% 20Goboo

APPLY COUPON ON THE PAGE + COUPON of 2 € – Shipping from EUROPE – Payment with PayPal


More Less

Are you still hungry for discounts in Xiaomi sauce (and not only)? Then below you will find all the offers in real time directly from our Telegram GizDeals channel, together with the button to subscribe (so as not to miss any opportunity).

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.

Flyer


Previous articleI tried the MIUI 13: all the news

In love with technology, with an eye towards smartphones, he does not disdain any activity related to the Nerd world. TV series, films, manga, anime and comics (Marvel addicted) are on the agenda.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here is the download link – Nerd4.life

December 14, 2021

Amazon launches the new Kindle Paperwhite on its store, that’s how it is

October 31, 2021

Russian missile destroys satellite and endangers astronauts in orbit. The US: “reckless action”

November 16, 2021

Far Cry 6 many other games in the promo – Nerd4.life

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button