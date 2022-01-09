Xiaomi 11T, the unmissable offer of the beginning of the year for a very complete smartphone

The best offer ever for one of the best Android smartphones of the last period: do not miss the super promo on Xiaomi 11T

There is a smartphone that could drag sales of Xiaomi in this first part of 2022. The reference goes to Xiaomi 11T, representative of that new course that saw the Chinese manufacturer break away from the iconic “Mi” suffix, which has always been the absolute reference for identifying the top of the range and “almost top” smartphones of the Shenzhen company.

Presented a few months ago at all in all interesting list prices (549 euros in its basic version with 8 gigabytes of RAM memory and 128 gigabytes of internal storage space), it is with the first discounts at the beginning of the season that Xiaomi 11T could become one of the best-buy smartphone of 2022. Thanks to some promotions of the reliable GShopper, it will be possible to buy it Xiaomi smartphone on offer at 399 euros in the 256GB storage version. An absolutely competitive and competitive price if you look at the technical data sheet, headed by the two flagships as the processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra and the main 108 megapixel camera.

The type of discounted version is of particular interest: this is the model with 8 on board gigabytes of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at € 599.99 and therefore with a savings of as much as 200 euros. The offer on Xiaomi 11T in short, it is competitive: if you want to make a quick comparison with the best prices on the web, at 399 euros it is possible to find with a certain simplicity only the entry variant with 128 gigabytes of storage.

Xiaomi 11T, the features

Xiaomi 11T it is therefore one of the best smartphones that can be purchased at the beginning of January. It is as powerful as a top of the range, well-finished in aesthetics and sports a photographic sector very similar to the high-end Xiaomi smartphones seen last year, thanks to the presence of a 108 megapixel main sensor “seasoned” by an ultra-wide-angle sensor from 8 megapixels and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Inside a generously sized body there is a 6.67 inch AMOLED panel with Full-HD resolution embellished by the touch sampling frequency at 480 Hz, refresh rate at 120 Hz and full compatibility with the HDR10 + standard. A small pocket cinema, thanks also to the presence of two stereo speakers with technology Dolby Atmos and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support of 67 Watts.

You can buy Xiaomi 11T on offer at 399 euros in the 8GB RAM version and 256GB of storage in This Page, remembering that this is the global version. The smartphone is already available for purchase, is located in European warehouses and has a two-year legal guarantee. For those who want to save even more, you can opt for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model a 370 euros, but given the laughable price discrepancy, we strongly suggest you opt for the model with double the internal storage.