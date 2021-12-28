Xiaomi 12 – 12X and 12 Pro are OFFICIAL

The moment has finally arrived, after weeks of rumors and leaks Xiaomi presents its three new top of the range: Xiaomi 12, 12X And 12 Pro. What will we have guessed about and what will we have been wrong?

Xiaomi 12 and 12X

Let’s start from Xiaomi 12 which, as expected, is a fairly compact top. The display in fact it is a AMOLED alone” 6.28 ″, built by Samsung with a refresh rate 120Hz and resolution fullHD +. The glass that protects it is Gorilla Glass Victus.

The processor, as already announced, it is Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flanked by 8 / 12GB from RAM And 128 / 256GB from memory internal.

There camera principal is one 50MP with Sony IMX 766 sensor from 1 / 1.56 ″ OIS and complete the compartment one ultra-wide angle from 13MP with a focal length of 50mm and one tele-macro from 5MP.

There battery it’s a 4500 mAh with wired charging 67W and wireless charging a 50W (inverse to 10W).

Xiaomi 12 comes in China in black, blue and pink plus a special edition in vegan green leather. As for the prices, we start from the 8/128 version at 3699 yuan (513 euros), go to 3999 yuan (555 euros) for the 8 / 256GB and get to 4399 (610 euros) for the 12 / 256GB.

Xiaomi 12X shares most of the features of Xiaomi 12 except the processor, because here we find one Snapdragon 870, and recharging, always a 67W wired but absent both normal and reverse wireless.

The colors are black, blue and pink and prices start at 3199 yuan (444 euros) for the 8 / 128GB version and 3799 yuan (527 euros) for the 12 / 256GB.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro has a display AMOLED LTPO 2.0 with resolution QHD + and variable refresh rate 1 / 120Hz. The glass is Gorilla Glass Victus and the maximum brightness reaches well 1500nits.

There camera principal is one 50MP with 1 / 1.28 ″ OIS Sony IMX 707 sensor. Second and third bedrooms are both 50MP for photos wide angle And portraits. There are also new functions for face detection and related focus and a new night mode.

There battery in this case it is from 4600 mAh and reload a 120W cable e 50W wireless.

Also in this case we start from the version 8 / 128GB but the price is 4699 yuan (652 euros), the 8/256 costs 4999 yuan (694 euros) and the 12 / 256GB costs 5399 (749 euros). The colors available also in this case are black, blue, pink and green.

Xiaomi 12 And 12 Pro will be available in China from December 31st while availability and prices in Europe will be disclosed later.