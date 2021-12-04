Xiaomi 12 coming: step forward in imaging, all its peculiarities

Twelve, twelve. Yes, a number repeated twice. A number that Xiaomi hopes will become magical: twelve as the number that the next smartphone will have. Twelve as the date on which the well-known Chinese brand should bring attention.

The rear panel of the vanilla version has appeared online, revealing what could be the cell phone of the Chinese multinational that operates in the field of consumer electronics, founded in China in 2010 by Lei Jun and based in Beijing.

The island will house a triple camera setup, with a large hole for the main shooter and two more cameras below it. The flash and a microphone will be right next to them.

Xiaomi 12, the render reveals more details

The photo was used to create a render, giving a better idea of ​​what we are looking at. Meanwhile, the leakster Digital Chat Station revealed that the initial launch will include three phones, which will be slightly different from the launch of Mi 11, where the vanilla phone arrived long before the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

If you confirm, the design will not be entirely new. Already the Xiaomi, in particular the Xiaomi Mi 10T and the 10T Pro had a similar camera alignment, but with an extra circle on the back. The Xiaomi 12 should be unveiled right in December, but following the Xiaomi 11 release path, it should be Xiaomi 12 first, and only next year will their variants come out.

Meanwhile, suspicious renders of Xiaomi 12: the design can be comparable to that of the Xiaomi Civi. The front screen of both Chinese smartphones is nearly identical, with a double-curved center hole design and very narrow bezels.

The rear lens of Xiaomi 12 is similar to the previous design of Redmi K30S, one large lens plus two small lenses, a combination with the triple camera. The back shell uses the same glazing process AG and Xiaomi Civi, without the need for fingerprints.

All agree, Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, with the screen size of about 6.7 inches, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. The point of difference between the two models will still be in the picture, the Pro version will add an extra telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom.

According to the chairman of the Beijing mobile phone department, Zeng Xuezhong, the Xiaomi 12 series will take a major step forward in imaging, thanks to more accurate focus and stronger night mode. Lei Jun has also repeatedly pointed out that Xiaomi 12 got the new generation of Snapdragon 8 months early, continuing to refine the experience: support 120W wired fast charging, 50MP rear custom main camera while ditching the quad-curved screen, replaced by a double-curve centered dugout.