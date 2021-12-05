Xiaomi 12 is getting closer and closer: confirmations on the triple camera. And not only

One of the secrets that made Xiaomi the first brand for the sale of smartphones in the screaming semester of 2021, lies in the large number of mobile phones placed on the market by the Beijing multinational, every single year.

Practically ten years after the launch of its first mobile phone (August 2011), Xiaomi is completing the development of a smartphone, the Xiaomi 12, which will showcase the triple camera setup in the upper left corner of its rear panel, made of AG glass.

This was revealed by the Tipster Digital Chat Station, always very knowledgeable in the field of Pekingese smartphones. Who shared the news on the well-known Weibo, the Chinese microblogging web portal. According to the post on social media, which appeared on Twitter, the Xiaomi 12 basic and Pro variants will present a triple camera module on the glass back, which will be placed in the upper left corner. Furthermore, the rear panel of the smartphones will also feature an AG glass body, similar to the recently released Xiaomi Civi.

One of the first smartphones to also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC?

No other big news has been anticipated, but just enough to be in line with previous reports and renderings, and confirm that the next Xiaomi device will have a similar camera setup and placement.

Specific chapter. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to be a premium quality smartphone, which could feature a 50 megapixel triple camera setup along with 100W fast charging support. It will also be one of the first smartphones to also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. just released by Qualcomm.

A chipset based on ARMv9 architecture, improved in all sectors, except memory and WiFi. Considering that the US ban against Huawei has removed Hisilicon, Qualcomm will have free rein: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, adopted by almost all high-end smartphones of 2022, starting with Realme GT 2 Pro, IQOO 9, RedMagic 7 and Xiaomi Redmi K50. Not Snapdragon 895 or 898. The display should be an LTPO panel with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz.

Many are convinced that the Xiaomi 12 could be launched in December, even the 12, with a 4,700 mAh battery (5,000 mAh in the case of Xiaomi 12 Ultra) with fast charging of 100 W. Compact AMOLED Full HD + display from 6, 28 inches with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Three Xiaomi devices: the standard version should be the first to be launched, together with the X. Who knows if there will also be the Pro version.