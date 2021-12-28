Xiaomi 12 official: three models are divided between “compactness” and the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Xiaomi 12 series has been officially launched. The three top-of-the-range models are Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X, with the more compact smooth version and the 12 Pro with larger screen, larger battery and better cameras, but both with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi 12X instead mounts a Snapdragon 870 and the screen is the same as the Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12, “small” but powerful



Xiaomi 12 is the smallest of the daughter: 6.28 ”AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution and refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The fingerprint sensor is under the display in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The main of the three rear chambers is a 50 MP (Sony IMX766) with large 1 / 1.56 “pixel sensor of 2.0 μm in pixel binning and optical stabilizer. It is accompanied by a 13 MP ultra wide angle and a 50 mm equivalent tele with a 5 MP sensor.

The battery is one 4500 mAh with 67 W wire fast charge support already seen on the Mi 11, 50 W for wireless and 10 W for reverse charging with which to charge other devices.

There are two distinct versions for memory and storage space cuts: 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of space at an indicative price converted from the yuan of about 515 euros; and 12 GB / 256 GB for 610 euros.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, 50 MP camera triplet



Xiaomi 12 Pro is bigger. It has a screen from 6.73 ”with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and the panel is a Samsung AMOLED LTPO with refresh rate up to 120 Hz. In any case, despite having panels of different size and technology, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro support 12-bit colors and up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for the Pro, while the 12 stops at 1100 nits.

Three cameras also for the 12 Pro, with a 50 MP sensor for the main one, but this time it is the Sony IMX707, 1 / 1.28 “large and 2.44 μm large pixels when operating in pixel binning, with Dual Pixel AF and optical stabilizer. Another 50MP sensor takes care of the 48mm equivalent telephoto lens. And there is yet another 50MP sensor for the ultra wide angle with a 115 ° angle of view.

Among the technologies reserved for imaging, Xiaomi has given its 12 Pro CyberFocus, an autofocus capable of fixing itself on the subject being shot or on some elements of the background, and has entrusted a new algorithm to night shots.

The battery is only 4600 mAh but capable of taking advantage of the non plus ultra of Xiaomi’s charging technology, that is from 120 W via cable and 50W wireless.

Also for Xiaomi 12 Pro two cuts: 8 GB / 128 GB at an indicative price converted from the Chinese one of 695 euros; and 12 GB / 256 GB for 749 euros.

Xiaomi 12X, the most sober



Xiaomi 12X has the same 6.28 “120 Hz screen as the” smooth “version of the new series, as well as identical are the three rear cameras and the front 32 MP, the latter common to all three smartphones.

The SoC is it Snapdragon 870, against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 of the bigger brothers. and the battery is a 4,500 mAh with charging only via 67 W cable. Basically, it is a Xiaomi 12 with a less powerful processor.

The 8 GB / 128 GB version has an indicative cost converted from the yuan price of 450 euros, while the 12 GB / 256 GB version costs around 530 euros.

All Xiaomi 12 will be available in China starting from 31 December and will have the new MIUI 13 interface for Android 12. The launch on international markets has not yet been defined but, using the previous Mi 11 as an example, it could arrive in Italy in March.