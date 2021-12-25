Xiaomi 12 on December 28: hardware at the top but display smaller than expected

Only a few days left, and after Christmas we will find out Xiaomi 12 “Smooth” together with another smartphone of the family, probably the Pro version. The information shared by Xiaomi weren’t very many but today it would seem to be leaked by a “leaker” what looks a lot like the poster from launch.

There CPU, needless to say, it is Qualcomm’s new top of the range, lo Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and this was now certain. the surprise however lies in the display, alone” 6.28 ″. It had already been rumored in reality of something like this but we thought it might concern another model, such as Xiaomi 12 X. The resolution is FHD +, not very high but understandable given the size, the refresh a 120Hz and also will have the central hole for the camera as well as being curved on the two side edges (it will probably be only the Ultra version to be curved on 4 sides).

For the rest, the poster indicates a room main from 50MP f / 1.9 with 1 / 1.28 ″ sensor optically stabilized (OIS), a 123 ° ultra-wide angle with 13MP and a 3X zoom always OIS.

There connectivity fast is guaranteed not only by the CPU but also by Wifi 6, 5G stand alone e Bluetooth 5.2.

The weight will be of 180 grams and will equip a battery from 4500 mAh with fast charging a 67W and wireless a 30W and the smartphone will be compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos standards.

We start from the version 8 / 128GB which will be priced at 3699 yuan (512 euros) which will become 3999 (553 euros) going up to 256GB internal memory and 4399 (609 euros) coming to the version 12 / 256GB. Prices which actually seem a bit low, but there is also to consider that with all the taxes to be added in any case, the direct conversion done in this way is untrue.

It will not be the official information but it seems reasonable, in any case we will find out after Christmas!