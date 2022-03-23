Xiaomi 12 on offer, 649 euros

The newest Xiaomi has already arrived in Europe in its global version and for 649 euros.

Today is the first day that the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro can be pre-purchased on its official website. However, we have already found The best market price. The Xiaomi 12 can be yours with 150 euro discount on eBay Spain by €649. The official price is 799.99 euros for the basic version, but the seller has a discount coupon of 100 euros for this terminal and, added to the 50 euros initial discount, they make a total of 150 euros that you save on this purchase .

Currently only available black color version for this final price. Taking a look at the market, for 649 euros we do not see anything with the new Snapdragon for this price. Already we missed Xiaomi with its high-end smartphones, meanwhile realme, Samsung and OnePlus, it was time for it to appear Chinese manufacturer to place order.

Buy the Xiaomi 12 for 649 euros (RRP €799.99 )

This Xiaomi 12 is, in 2022, one of the best high-end Android phones. It has the latest processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 of eight cores and 4 nm that runs at 3 GHz. Its graphics chip is the Adreno 730 and it has 8 GB of RAM of departure. This unit has 128GB of storage internal non-expandable type UFS 3.1, internal cooling and fingerprint reader on the screen. Its connectivity is total, except for the 3.5 mm Jack connector: 5G, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and Dual SIM.

Its screen forms a AMOLED-type 12-bit panel with a size of 6.28″, resolution FullHD+, 120Hz of refreshment, Dual Edge technology, HDR10 + and very high contrast. Its rear camera is triple with 50 MP sensors, 13 MP wide angle and 5 MP macro lens. We have optical image stabilization and we can record videos in 8K and slow motion at an impressive 1,920 fps. laugh at the super slow from El Hormiguero. Its front camera is 32 MP and is signed by Samsung.

Their 4,500mAh battery will give us joy in the form of autonomy, and their fast charge at 67W They will allow us to have 100% energy in a short period of time. We also have wireless charging up to 50 W and reverse charging up to 10 W. It comes directly with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 layer. To be a mobile made of aluminum alloy mainly it is not heavy at all, only 180 grams.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!