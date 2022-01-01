Xiaomi 12 Pro without veils: here is the first teardown

Let’s now observe the first official teardown of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, flagship was presented on Tuesday in China. The premium flagship series has yet to go on sale, but a Chinese blogger has posted a teardown / review of the Pro model on the Chinese site Bilibili.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: what emerged from the disassembly?

The Asian portal gives us our first look at the interior of the device. There is no doubt that the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a top-notch design, just like the rest of the line-up. The teardown also shows that the device has a well-arranged interior. Maintains a sandwich construction with a three-stage design after removing the back cover. Xiaomi has also included a heat dissipation film, copper foil and silicone grease, as well as a 2900mm2 super VC soak plate to ensure that Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 do not allow the device to overheat excessively.

The 12 Pro is the first smartphone to have a Sony IMX 707 sensor with 7P + optical image stabilization and we can see the sensor in its detail for the first time. In addition, it is equipped with a 50MP Samsung JN1 which is a portrait lens and a 50MP ultra-wide.

In terms of flash memory and RAM, the teardown video shows that both LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 flash memory are supplied by SK Hynix.

Another impressive hardware feature is the diagonally arranged four-unit (high + low) crossover speakers. At the same time, the X-axis linear motor is also larger than that seen in most Android phones with a vibration comparable to that of the iPhone. The device has also been shown to be equipped with a more expensive ultra-thin under-display fingerprint solution.