Xiaomi 12, the latest leak in the series reveals an unexpected camera system – [FOTO]

The images of the houses for all models in the range appear, which closely resemble the design of a Huawei smartphone.

Very little is missing from the official release of the Xiaomi 12, scheduled for Christmas, and yet another arrives on time leak to stir the enthusiasm of the fans. In a few years, the Chinese house has firmly established itself among the leaders of the medium-high-end smartphone market, surpassed globally only by names such as Apple and Samsung. The wait for the new top of the range is now winding down and the consumer antennas are obviously well tuned, in view of the rush to buy the holidays.

In this case, photos of the houses of the series phones are circulating on Weibo Xiaomi 12. Images filtered on Twitter in Cantonese sauce reveal a decidedly different rear design compared to that of the predecessor, with a 12 Ultra whose form factor that recalls that of another famous compatriot: the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, equipped with a primary camera system that strongly characterizes the look of the device. Enough take a look at the shots to understand what we are talking about.

Here’s what Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12 Ultra will look like

The series has already made headlines about the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, latest generation processor that will determine a clear step forward compared to the 11 series. The rumors about the battery, which not surprisingly is often the weak point of Xiaomi. The 12 is expected to come out with a downgrade from 5000 to 4500 mAh and fast charging from 67 W (like 11) and not – as the most optimists had predicted – from 120 W, maybe intended only for the most powerful smartphone of generation 12. Now the images of the enclosures, which reveal a design “breaking” with the past, not so much for the vanilla model or the Pro, as for Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

As you can see from the images, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are in line with tradition: the notch of the rear camera system has four sensor holes, one main and three supplied. The houses of the UltraInstead, it sports a huge circular bump that resembles that of a Huawei Mate smartphone. Result, over a third of the posterior surface of the phone is covered by the camera sensors.

A surprising design, no doubt about it. It is natural that one wonders if the houses will actually match 12 series phones or if it was simply one of the many hoaxes circulating on the net. It is very short to find out. And if this leak is confirmed to the test of facts, we will end up with a Xiaomi 12 Ultra intended to be discussed, due to an aesthetic solution of those they arouse love or disapproval at first sight.