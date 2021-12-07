Xiaomi 12, the new range is imminent: everything you need to know

Some say they will come out immediately after Christmas but before New Year’s, on December 28th. Others, however, would have anticipated the release at 12, at least of one of the three as new as expected Xiaomi 12. It doesn’t matter, a few days now do not make a difference, what is certain is that the new smartphones of the Chinese giant are imminent .

According to a leak by Weibo taken from the tipster Digital Chat Station, the rear panel of the next Xiaomi 12 would have been unveiled, a success of Digital Chat Station as it was the first to reveal that Qualcomm he was rebranding his Snapdragon AP line. That’s the right name.

The leaked image supposedly reveals what the next Xiaomi will look like, at least in its standard version, which will sport a three-camera array on the back with the main snapper weighing 50MP.

Xiaomi 12, 50 MP camera on the basic version, 200 MP for the Ultra

The whistleblower argues that Xiaomi it will use the same anti-reflective glass (AG) coating on the rear camera bump, which it uses on the phone’s back panel so that the bump doesn’t stand out. For many a wise choice, considering that as reported by the same Xiaomi. Who prefers that the large camera modules inside the relief, do not protrude.

READ ALSO >>> I dream and I am awake: the arrival of Apple viewers is very close

The base version of Xiaomi 12 should sport the 50 MP camera while the Ultra, which should come out later, certainly at the beginning of 2022, could contain the main 200 MP camera. It still remains to be understood that Xiaomi will sell its new smartphones in the United States (it was on the White House black list, even if since May it is no longer considered as a Chinese “Military Company”), the European launch is more certain.

READ ALSO >>> This app collects user history: the report from some American media

In 2016, the former googler Hugo Barra had joined Xiaomi with the clear goal of “invading” the United States with Chinese smartphones. But five years later, there is still no trace of them in the States. Who knows if it’s not the right time.

Xiaomi benefited greatly from US restrictions on Huawei, more than any other smartphone manufacturer. Helping another Chinese company improve its business was definitely not former President Trump’s intention when he put Huawei on the entity list in 2019, preventing the company from accessing its US supply chain. And exactly one year later, the US changed its export rules, preventing smelters using US technology from shipping state-of-the-art chips to Huawei without a license.

But not only Xiaomi it has taken the top spot in India, but has also become a formidable competitor in the global market. Last June, Xiaomi he climbed over both Apple that Samsung to become the number one smartphone maker in the world with a global market share of 17.1%, compared to Samsung’s 15.7% and Apple’s 14.3%.

Right now One Plus is the only Chinese smartphone maker that has achieved some success in the United States. AND Xiaomi it could just follow in OnePlus’ footsteps. Maybe just with the imminent Xiaomi 12.