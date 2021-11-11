Xiaomi 12 Ultra appears online and it’s amazing! Here it is with the second display on the back | VIDEO

Last year, the whole world of mobile telephony was struck by the new concept presented by Xiaomi for its Mi 11 Ultra thanks to its innovative display on the back, but now expectations are even higher for its successor.

the leaker HoilNDI posted on Twitter a post showing a rendering of the future top of the range Xiaomi 12 Ultra. These are rumors not confirmed by the manufacturer but which still offer a plausible idea of ​​what the device could look like.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: secondary display, hidden selfie cam, 200MP cam and 200W fast charging

Compared to the predecessor, Xiaomi 12 not only keeps the second display on the back but improves it in design and size. From 3D render that we show in the video below, we notice that the secondary display a flush with the body and detached from the camera in addition to being wider, that if that were the case it would be quite a revolution. The main display instead presents very thin and curved edges on the sides and above all the selfie cam hidden under the panel.

The images suggest other important details, in fact on the island of the cameras we see the writing 200MP is one zoom 200X, which would confirm a further improved multimedia sector compared to the already excellent one of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

From the latest rumors leaked on the web, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be one of the first smartphones to mount a 200MP main cam and the future Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. The autonomy sector is also very interesting, on which some expect to see the technology HyperCharge of 200W which would allow the phone to charge the battery from 4,000 mAh in just 8 minutes.

If all these rumors are confirmed we will have in front of an innovative smartphone that would make a great leap in quality in all sectors compared to the previous generation. Sui prices and output there is no news yet.

