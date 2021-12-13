Xiaomi 12 Ultra: unveiled the design! The camera is amazing but without a display | VIDEO

After the innovative camera presented on Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra expecting something more baroque in his successor was hardly desirable. The well-known leaker LetsGoDigital

unveiled the back of the future range mouse of the Chinese giant: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, showing the new camera island that changes its appearance from its predecessor.

As we can see from the video and 3D renderings, the very large module is round shape, while that of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was rectangular in shape. The camera principal is that ultra wide angle will be one in the center and the other on the left, while the periscope telephoto lens it will be inserted into the bottom of the island. Finally, there is one fourth camera at the top but not yet clear its function, it is probably a ToF sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: no display on the back?

At the top of the back cover you can see the logo Leica which would confirm the collaboration with the well-known German photography brand. From the image of the silicone cover, the incredible number of sensors and cameras of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The big difference with Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the lack of secondary display on the back, true innovation brought by the current flagship smartphone. If the renderings are confirmed Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be presented therefore with an extra cam but without a second display on the back.

