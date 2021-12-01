Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on board

The wait continues for the release of the future Xiaomi 12 series but there is important news. The Chinese giant announced today that Xiaomi 12 will be the world’s first smartphone to mount the brand new SoC on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, presented a few hours ago during the Qualcomm Tech Summit.

There was no other information regarding the specifications and design of the device, while for the release date just do some simple considerations. Realme also announced that its flagship realme GT 2 Pro I will mount the new Snapdragon and will come out on the market in December, consequently Xiaomi 12 will also be presented at December 2021. The rumors indicate the official launch date December 12 (12/12), so in less than two weeks. Obviously we are talking about the Chinese version, for the global one we have to wait for the first two months of next year, probably a February.

The announcement came from an image and video posted on Twitter from the official page of Xiaomi. For this new series, the first without the Mi nomenclature, there are great expectations, both for the new Qualcomm processor, and for the design and camera of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 smartphones.