Xiaomi 12T revealed: date, design and features

One of the mobiles The most important in the Xiaomi catalog is the Xiaomi Mi 11T. Today we know that its predecessor is much closer. The Xiaomi 12T Pro has been leaked with several important details about his design, features and presentation date. We tell you everything we know about him and also about the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro, the original device that will give this 12T its name. If you are thinking of changing smartphone soon this device could be a great option.

The Redmi K50 Pro will be the Xiaomi 12T in Europe

The device that has been leaked is the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Prothe predecessor of the K40 Pro. This series usually renews every year in China and then reaches Europe with another name. As you already know these devices are the Xiaomi T.

There is nothing 100% confirmed, but everything indicates that the Redmi K50 Pro will be the Xiaomi 12T Pro in the rest of the world. Nothing else will change except the name and some characteristics related to the networks of each zone.

Every time you hear about the Redmi K50 or Redmi K50 Pro you can think of them as the future Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro. Of course, they will arrive in Europe one more year as one of the best high end options.

108 MP camera and high-end MediaTek processor

A couple of leaked images on Weibo reveal various aspects key of this Xiaomi 12T Pro. We already know that it will have a triple rear camera and that its main sensor will be 108 MP. The module will be quite large and will also have a very considerable protrusion from the rear.

Another of the most important aspects is the performance of the device. This will be in charge of a MediaTek Dimension 9000. This is the processor that has beaten the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in AnTuTu and has exceeded one million points, so you should not think badly about including a MediaTek chip.

Another billboard makes reference to FPS stability when the device is gaming, highlighting a rather low processor temperature. This leaves us to think that it will be a very well optimized device and with a very good cooling system.

The scores you have achieved in AnTuTu They mark quite attractive figures for users who want to spend part of their time playing on their mobile. According to the filtration Xiaomi 12T has scored 1,041,818 points in AnTuTu.

Your filing date will be in just a few days

The Xiaomi 12T will be presented as the Redmi K50 Pro in China on the day March 17. The bad news is that this device will not reach Europe or Latin America on that date. We will have to wait a little longer until Xiaomi’s international divisions present it outside of China.

It is likely that your presentation date in Europe can be carried out at end of April or beginning of May. This last piece of information is pure speculation, since there is no official data or leaks about its international arrival date. What dou you think about him Xiaomi 12T?