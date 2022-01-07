Xiaomi, a new patent appears: biometric unlocking will be even easier

According to what emerged from a new patent, Xiaomi would be thinking of an even simpler method for biometric unlocking

For the past few years, practically all smartphones have had the biometric unlock. Between fingerprints, face or iris scan, you can access the main screen of your device in a few seconds. Also Xiaomi it is not exempt, indeed.

According to what emerged from a new patent just filed, it seems that the company is working to make it even easier and more immediate unlocking by fingerprint. As? By spreading the fingerprint scan across the screen, and not just in a specific spot.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Digital Terrestrial, the frequencies change definitively: dates and regions concerned

Xiaomi and unlocking with fingerprints all over the screen: the patent

As can be seen from the patent that emerged online in the hours score, Xiaomi is working on a new technology to enlarge it biometric unlocking with fingerprint all over the screen. The system would consist of a fingerprint identification device with a controller, other components and a light source. The idea would be to use Infrared LED. When a finger is placed on the display, the device should be able to turn on only the infrared in the fingerprint area and turn off the surrounding ones.

MAYBE YOU ALSO INTEREST >>> Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be spectacular: its technical specifications online

In order for the system in question to become a reality, the smartphone must have a OLED or AMOLED display. This is because the two panels in question are the only ones with automatic and non-dependent backlighting. The LCs, on the other hand, are still today without the biometric unlocking under the display, despite some patents having emerged years ago. At the moment, however, this is a simple Xiaomi project. It doesn’t necessarily come true, as has already happened in the past with other patents.