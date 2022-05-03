Xiaomi already throws 200 euros its new cheap high-end

Share

The Xiaomi 12X is adopting a much more attractive price.

The new Xiaomi 12X can now be yours for €499, in one of the best offers of the current week. Its official price on its website is 699.99 euros, and we are talking about the best version available, the one that mounts 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The official price is true that we see it quite high, especially since this terminal has been presented as the cheapest of the three new ones in the Xiaomi 12 family.

For less than 500 euros there are no much better mobiles than this Xiaomi 12X, and we are not talking about the processor, but about the rest of the aspects such as design, materials, camera or battery. It is not an affordable high-end to use, this is much more premium than others such as the POCO F3 or the realme GT Neo 2. This smartphone can be placed among the best Xiaomi of 2022 without any doubt.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi 12X (8/256GB)

Buy a Xiaomi 12X with a 200 euro discount

Shipping of this unit is free and made from Spain. From AliExpress Plaza we have all the european guarantees and the final price includes VAT like any product sold in our territory. Xiaomi had launched its cheap high-end for a price nothing affordable almost 700 euros. This has meant that important sales have taken place in a very short time on this model with Android 12.

This Xiaomi 12X comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor along with 8 GB of RAM LPDDR5 and the Adreno 650 graphics chip. This set manages to reach about 720,000 points in the Antutu performance test, a very high figure above 94% of current devices. In addition, we have 256 GB of internal memory, but they are not expandable. This custom of not have a slot for memory cards Users are not liking it, as it is something inherited from Apple and OnePlus.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi 12X (8/256GB)

Your screen is Amoled typewith dimensions of 6.28 inches, Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh ratecontrast from 5 million to 1, HDR10+ and we have a 12-bit panel, something new in Android. The body of this Xiaomi 12X is mainly made of aluminum alloyits screen occupies 89% of the front, is only 8.2 mm thick and has a weight of 176 grams. This is a terminal with everything you are looking for in connectivity: 5G, NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM and GPS.

In its rear we have a large 50 MP Sony signed triple camera with 123° wide angle and macro lens. We have optical image stabilization, recording in 8K and slow motion at 960 fps. Its front camera, integrated into the screen, is 32 MP and is signed by Samsung. The battery seems small to us with its 4,500mAh at first glance, but counting on fast charge at 67W and a great energy efficiency of the Qualcomm processor, the autonomy goes up to the 2 days no problem.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!