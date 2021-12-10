Xiaomi and beyond, from 14 €

Give yourself a beautiful gift of Christmas, choosing the one you like best among the proposals Gshopper at a great discount. devices Xiaomi and more: take a look at this selection, use the discount codes and take advantage of them now.

Christmas with Gshopper: top discounts on Xiaomi and beyond

A roundup of products of a lot of different types. Of the entire selection, there are 3 that deserve special attention: the discount is definitely interesting.

The first is the exceptional electric scooter Kugoo S3 Pro with powerful 350W motor. Foldable and super light, it reaches a maximum of 30Km / h (remember to always respect the legal limits). There is also a super battery, which allows you to cover up to a maximum of 30KM. There is also a super safe braking system and a front and rear lighting system. In the center of the handlebar, a large display, which will allow you to keep all the parameters of this exceptional product under control. Now you can get it for € 299 instead of € 399: put it in the cart and – before completing the order – apply the code “1CEF18C300”. Fast and free shipping, from European warehouse.

The second top discount product is an unrivaled ally for household cleaning. It is about the powerful Uopi V980Plus robot vacuum cleaner. An exceptional product that will allow you to always keep the floor clean and more: thanks to the super turret, the device empties itself. A smart product, with a laser scanning system of the environment: avoid obstacles safely and reach anywhere. In an instant, you connect it to the Internet via WiFi and manage every aspect of it, using an application for Android and iOS. Finally, this little gem is also compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistants. A spectacular product, which you take home at € 329 now instead of € 429. Don’t miss the chance to get a great deal: put it in your cart and – before completing your order – apply the special code “4C23365863”. Fast and free shipping from Europe.

The third best seller of the moment is Xiaomi and it is a real show. A model of race car to be built with components of the highest quality. Unleash your imagination and have fun creating a unique product. Take it home for just € 33.99 instead of € 53.99. Put it in the cart and – before completing the order – use the code “54FA5E5869”. Fast and free shipping, from European warehouse.

In addition to these three very interesting products, there is a long list of other devices on sale. Take a look at the ones I have selected. Over all, fast and free shipping, from European warehouse.

Smart system for wash the floor without Xiaomi Deerma bucket for € 14.99 instead of € 39.99 (discount code: 3DCBFEFFBC).

Zeblaze GTS 2, smartwatch latest model packed with features for sports, health and notifications at a discount of € 39.99.

Powerful portable compressor, equipped with built-in battery and also perfect for car tire. Multifunction and equipped with a display, you can take it home for just about € 29 (discount code to use: C3FE24DE75).

WiFi projector compact, compatible with a lot of devices, in addition to the smartphone. Enjoy your favorite content in high resolution and on the big screen. You get it for 69 € instead of 169 € (discount code: FBC5110F88).

Pepper and salt mill from Xiaomi HuoHou, with electric operation and LED light. A beautiful and design object, which you now take home for € 19.99 instead of € 35 (discount code: E77A564DF7).

The Christmas discounts don’t end there

See how many super tasty promotions? Of course, I haven’t forgotten the smartphone! Indeed, I have selected two models Xiaomi indispensable at this price:

Both models arrive with absolutely fast and free shipping from European warehouse. In short, the Gshopper’s Christmas promotions they are a real show and – if you want even more – don’t forget to discover the discounts reserved for drone enthusiasts!