Xiaomi announces the new generation batteries: same size and improved efficiency

The Chinese giant Xiaomi, which has come to dominate the global smartphone market within a few years, continues to invest in research and development. To be revolutionized this time are the batteries of its phones, thanks to a new technology recently announced.

The battery, one of the vital components of smartphones and, above all, one that users pay more attention to when choosing a new device. For many people, in fact, the quality of the photos, the storage space or the processor on board the smartphone are completely secondary elements when compared to the hours of autonomy available. Xiaomi knows this well through a post on Weibo, the widespread Chinese social network, has announced a preview of a new technology.

The equation is soon said and promises to be very interesting: greater capacity without the need to increase the size battery. But let’s see in detail what this new technology unveiled by the Chinese giant consists of.

Xiaomi unveils a new technology for smartphone batteries: greater autonomy without increasing its size

It all lies in an innovative method of storing silicon inside the battery, with a consequent – more than tangible – improvement in capacity, all without changing its size. An aspect that, in the age of increasingly thin and light smartphones, proves to be crucial. There is talk of a significant increase in capacity, capable of increasing, again with the same size, of 10% i mAh. This, according to what was exposed by Xiaomi, turns into everyday life in 100 more minutes of autonomy, a respectable step forward.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi Christmas initiative: offers and discounts under the tree

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Ikea, a wireless charger never seen before

A new one also helps to keep the dimensions contained protection module less bulky, combined with a safety algorithm designed to protect the devices in the event of overvoltage or overheating. Batteries therefore more efficient but at the same time more long-lasting over the years.

As mentioned, however, it is currently exclusively an announcement, which, however tempting, will take some time before it can debut on the market. The new batteries will in fact go into production not before the second half of 2022, in order to be able to touch its abilities first hand, you will still need a little patience.