Xiaomi Black Friday is here! Let’s find out the best offers

Xiaomi joins other retailers and manufacturers and launches its offers from today Black Friday: the site from 19 to 29 November 2021 mi.com fills up with discounts on Xiaomi Android smartphone, Redmi And LITTLE, but also on smartwatch, headphones, wearable in general, TV and other products ofecosystem. Let’s find out the juiciest proposals together.

The best offers of Xiaomi Black Friday (19-29 November 2021)

Black Friday is only next Friday, November 26, but Xiaomi has also decided to give it all up today and has launched many offers on the products of its ecosystem. We find many Android smartphones under the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO brands, headphones, smartwatches, smart bands, smart TVs and more, plus some gifts with purchases over 350 euros And coupon for orders of at least 600 euros (excluding Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro and Mi TV Q1 75):

Mi TV Stick as a gift with orders of more than 350 euros

Mi Box S as a gift with orders of more than 450 euros

Redmi Buds 3 Pro as a gift with orders of more than 550 euros

Mi Watch Lite as a gift with orders of more than 650 euros

30 euro coupon with 600 euro of expenditure

coupon of 50 euros with 700 euros of expenditure

coupon of 100 euros with 800 euros of expenditure

After seeing the freebies, let’s move on to the real Xiaomi Black Friday offers, which we have divided by category.

Xiaomi Friday Android smartphone offers

Xiaomi 11T Pro 8 – 256 GB for 649.90 euros

Xiaomi 11T 8 – 128 GB for 449.90 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 – 128 GB at 299.90 euros

POCO F3 5G 6 – 128 GB at 299.90 euros

Redmi Note 10 Pro 6 – 128 GB at 279.90 euros

POCO X3 Pro 8-256 GB at 199.90 euros

Redmi Note 8 Pro 6 – 128 GB at 189.90 euros

Redmi Note 9 Pro 6-64 GB at 179.90 euros

Redmi Note 10S 6-64 GB at 179.90 euros

Redmi 10 4-64 GB at 149.90 euros

Xiaomi Friday wearable offers

If you still don’t have enough and want to see all the Xiaomi Friday offers, all you have to do is follow the link below. For all the other Black Friday offers you can instead take a look at our special items at the bottom, divided by category.

