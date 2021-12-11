Xiaomi Christmas has started with many Christmas offers

The Xiaomi Christmas has started and until 19 December 2021 the proposals are available on the company’s official website Waiting for Christmas 2021. The offers mainly concern Android smartphones, but also touch other products of the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Xiaomi Christmas is here: here are the first Christmas offers on mi.com

Xiaomi has several initiatives in store for the Christmas period, with specific Flash Sale for the days of the week and special offers available for limited periods of time. For now, among the Flash Sale we can find Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Navy Blue at 44.99 euros and Mi Ionic Hair Dryer H300 at 29.99 euros (both until 11:59 pm tomorrow, December 12), but in the coming days the proposals will increase.

The site provides the following special offers, valid until 23:59 on December 19, 2021, while stocks last:

To take advantage of the Xiaomi Christmas offers you can follow the links above or the one below to take a look at all the proposals. Keep following us because in the next few days we will not fail to report the most interesting discounts that will alternate on the site.

