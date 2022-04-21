Xiaomi CIVI 1S, the perfect mobile for selfie lovers that you can not buy

Share

The Xiaomi CIVI 1S has a 6.55-inch 120 Hz screen, a Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor and a 64 MP main camera.

The Chinese giant presented in China in September of last year the Xiaomi CIVI, a premium mid-range terminal that stood out for its design and for its camera for selfies and now the Chinese firm has just announced, through Weibo, the launch of its successor, the Xiaomi CIVI 1S.

This is all you need to know about the Xiaomi CIVI 1S, the perfect mobile for selfie lovers that, unfortunately, you will not be able to buy.

Xiaomi CIVI 1S, all the information

Xiaomi CIVI 1S Characteristic Dimensions 158.34 x 71.5 x 6.98mm

166 grams Screen 6.55-inch AMOLED

FullHD+

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G RAM 8/12GB LPDDR4x Operating system MIUI 13 Based on Android 12 Storage 128/256GB UFS 2.2 cameras rear

-64MP f/1.79

– 8 MP Ultra wide angle f / 2.2

2MP macro f/2.4

Frontal

– 32 MP f/2.4 with LED flash Battery 4,500 mAh with 55W fast charge Others On-screen optical fingerprint reader

USB Type-C

infrared emitter

stereo speakers

Hi-res audio

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/NavIC

5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6

The second member of the Xiaomi CIVI family shares many similarities with the first model, such as its revolutionary design with a curved back made of glass that houses the triple rear camera module or some of its specifications such as its curved OLED screen 6.55 inches with Full HD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 hertza touch sampling rate of 240 hertz and with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

What has changed compared to the original Xiaomi CIVI is its processor, since this new version bets on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5Gan eight-core chipset compatible with the new 5G networks that comes accompanied by two versions of 8 and 12 GB of LPDDR4X type RAM and many other internal storage variants of the type UFS 2.2 of 128 and 256 GB respectively.

Other features that this terminal inherits from the first version are the photographic system, which is made up of a triple rear camera module made up of a 64 megapixel main sensoran 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 32 megapixel selfie camera and the battery 4,500 mAh with 55W fast charge.

At the software level, the Xiaomi CIVI 1S already arrives with Android 12 running under the latest version of the Chinese firm’s customization layer, MIUI 13.

Xiaomi CIVI 1S: availability and prices

As happened with its predecessor, the Xiaomi CIVI 1S will only be marketed in China, a country in which it is already available for purchase. in four colours: Miracle sunshine, Light Blue, Pink and Shiny Black.

These 24 Xiaomi phones are about to update to MIUI 13

The official prices of the three versions Available Xiaomi CIVI 1S are the following:

Xiaomi CIVI 1S 8/128GB: 2,299 yuan, about 326 euros to change .

. Xiaomi CIVI 1S 8/256 GB: 2,599 yuan, about 369 euros to change .

. Xiaomi CIVI 1S 8/256 GB: 2,899 yuan, about 411 euros to change.

