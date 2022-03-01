Xiaomi confirms which smartphones will be updated to MIUI 13 in phase 2

Although the deployment of MIUI 13 It has only officially begun to reach those users who are registered in the Mi Pilot program, in China this deployment is much more advanced.

Until now, Xiaomi had only announced those models that would be updated in the first phase. A total of 17 models whose ROMs are already being tested by users.

However, the Asian company has already announced which models will be updated to MIUI 13 during the second phase. A list that initially has 13 models and that it is focused on China.

The models confirmed by Xiaomi that will be the next to update to MIUI 13 in China they are:

Redmi K40 Pro. K40 (POCO F3 Pro) and K40 Gaming Edition (POCO F3 GT)

XiaomiMix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro

Redmi K30S

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro (LITTLE F2 Pro)

Xiaomi Civic

In the global market, some of them are already in the testing phase, but that can guide us for what happens in the global market.

