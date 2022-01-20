Xiaomi, countdown for MIUI 13. All smartphones affected

A 2022 started in the sign of the updated. Some Xiaomi has already released them recently for Android 12: see Redmi Note 10 (and Redmi Note 10 Pro), read Mi 11 Lite (Mi 11 Lite 5G). Now it’s up to MIUI 13, based on Android 12 of Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is ready.

The I 11X, with India ROM, will receive the update with the specified build number: codename Alioth, build number V13.0.1.0.SKHINXM. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with codename Lisa and build number V13.0.1.0.SKOINXM.

The next update MIUI 13 based on Android 12 will bring some very interesting changes, which arouse curiosity among users of the Chinese designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and related software, but also appliances and household items, one of the best around.

MIUI 13, the firmware already currently in the Pilot Tester phase

The ROM for smartphones and tablets developed by Xiaomi and based on Android will increase, as expected, the optimization of the system of devices by 25%, more than double the optimization of third-party apps, expected by 52%. L’MIUI interface 13 it also brings new MiSans wallpapers and fonts, a new generation of widgets. Version 13 will provide users with a good experience both in terms of visuals and fluidity. They insure from China.

The I 11X is equipped with a panel AMOLED 6.67-inch with 1080 × 2400 (FHD +) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device with a 4250mAh battery charges fast with 33W fast charging support. Featuring a triple camera setup, the Mi 11X is powered by the chipset Snapdragon 870.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G NEinstead, mount a panel AMOLED 6.55-inch with 1080 × 2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Devices with a 4250mAh battery come with 33W fast charging support. It has a 64MP triple camera setup (main) + 8 MP (wide angle) + 5 MP (Deep sense), which allows very performing photos. The Mi 11 Lite 5G NE is powered by the chipset Snapdragon 778G.

Many think that the firmware is already currently being tested, “Pilot tester“Which usually anticipate the penultimate phase, that of”Stable Beta“, Prologue to “Stable” and then to the phase in which the firmware reaches the devices on the market. Among the novelties, improvements in the general design of the interface are expected, as well as the MIUI 13 Pad mode for tablets as well as the introduction of the aforementioned MiSans fonts.