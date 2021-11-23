Xiaomi discounts many wearables, headphones and fitness products in the week of Black Friday

The week of Black Friday is definitely coming to life, with all the main protagonists engaged in a fight for the last discount. Certainly, Xiaomi cannot be missing, which has always offered discounts and promotions on its official online store. On the occasion of the hottest time of the year from a sales point of view, the Chinese giant has launched numerous promotions, valid until November 29th.

Today we are dedicated to fitness enthusiasts and wearables, with numerous products being promoted in the Xiaomi Black Friday week.

Wearable devices and fitness

If what you are looking for is a small smartwatch, complete with everything that can also be used for sports, the right answer is undoubtedly Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite. Available in three different colors, black, blue or white, it is a compact smartwatch that really lacks nothing.

The 1.4-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels allows you to view data from your smartphone or those collected by numerous sensors without any problem. Particularly thanks to the GPS you can track sports activities without having to have a smartphone with flights and synchronize the collected data when you have finished.

You can buy Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite on mi.com for 55.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros

Did you just go on a diet and want to keep your weight under control? Or are you simply attentive to your figure and don’t want to realize too late that your cooking habits are wrong? With Xiaomi smart scales it is very easy to keep the weight under control. Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 is the basic model, which allows you to know your weight precisely and store it on the cloud to always have it available.

And you can check the weight of the whole family (up to 16 people) with every single element that will be recognized in a completely autonomous way. Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 is on offer at 14.99 euros instead of 24.99 euros.

If, on the other hand, you want a more advanced product, which in addition to the weight is able to provide you with further indicators on the state of health, such as the body mass index, the percentage of fat, muscles and water, for a total of 13 body parameters, you must contact Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2. It offers all the features of the little sister with a lot of additional data that will help you keep fit or understand how to improve your health.

You can buy it on mi.com for 17.99 euros instead of 34.99 euros.

Speaker and headphones

On the occasion of the Black Friday week, numerous true wireless headphones and speakers, portable or to keep at home, are also on offer. They are an excellent gift idea Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2s, with better autonomy than the previous model, a refined design and touch controls for managing calls and multimedia playback. You can find them on mi.com for 49.99 euros instead of 79.99 euros.

The Redmi Buds 3 Pro are ideal for those looking for a headset that stays inside the ear cup but has good audio quality. They offer active noise cancellation to ensure the best listening experience, with a transparency mode that allows you to always be aware of your surroundings. They are on offer on mi.com for € 52.99 instead of € 69.99.

Xiaomi’s flagship model, the headphones Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Pro, guarantee a high quality user experience, with active noise cancellation, large dynamic drivers, long battery life and wireless charging, with a fidelity worthy of a recording studio. For Black Friday they are on promotion on mi.com for 89.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros.

If you prefer to listen to music in company, here it is Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, with Bluetooth 5.0, True Wireless Stereo function to connect two speakers, 16 watts of power and IPX7 certification to listen to music even in the rain or at the sea. The 2,600 mAh battery guarantees up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. You can find it on mi.com for € 37.99 instead of € 49.99.

We close with Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker, a high quality product with 12 watt speaker, DTS Audio adjustment, a light ring to create the right atmosphere, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and of course Google Assistant. In this way you can interact with home automation, receive information, listen to music and much more, all with just voice commands. It is on offer on mi.com for 29.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros.

These were therefore the offers dedicated to fitness and music lovers, keep following us because in the coming days we will bring you new promotions related to Black Friday from Xiaomi.