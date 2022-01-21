Xiaomi discounts up to 38% with the Winter Sale: Xiaomi 11T and POCO F3 not to be missed

Special offers are back on the Mi.com online store Xiaomi. The Round 2 of the promotion “Winter Sale“, which will last until January 30, 2022 and promises super discounts up to 38% on the best of the range Xiaomi, LITTLE, Redmi and not only. Be careful because there are also many flash discounts, to be used only on specific days.

For Round 2 of the promotion “Winter Sale“we advise you not to miss the Flash Sale today, which feature two models of LITTLE F3 5G starting from about € 299, while on January 24th it will be the turn of Redmi 10 about € 159. Then there are discounts up to 120 € on many other models, such as Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, LITTLE F3, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro and smart TVs from the series Xiaomi Mi TV P1. If you want to discover all the products on offer for the second round of the promotion “Winter Sale“of Xiaomi, just click on button red you see below.

In addition, it is always available extra discount of 5 € for new customers who place their first order through theofficial app of the Mi Store on smartphone.

If all these offers are not enough for you, you can also take a look at the discounts for products Xiaomi And Redmi available on Amazon, which in many cases offer even lower prices than the official store. Find a short one below selection dedicated. In addition, we will also leave you the blue button below to subscribe to ours Telegram channel of offers and the orange one to discover all the best Amazon offers of the day.

On some of the links inserted on this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo changes in price and availability over time, so we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

