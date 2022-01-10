Xiaomi: download the latest version of all MIUI apps | Download

Like any self-respecting proprietary interface, the MIUI from Xiaomi draws strength from system apps that enrich smartphones. Compared to the stock Android experience, Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that most customize the software experience it offers to its community. Whether we are talking about camera and gallery, browser, weather or the launcher itself, these apps are updated almost daily. And when it comes to relevant updates, we talk about them with dedicated articles where we can show you what new features are contained.

Precisely for this reason, I have decided to create this page, where you are able to retrieve all the latest updates of the MIUI app by Xiaomi. Below you have a table with all the relevant apps (excluding the more technical ones), thelatest version available and the relative download link. In this way, through this page you will be sure that you have the latest version of the apps on your Xiaomi smartphone.

Last updated: January 8th

Do you have a Xiaomi smartphone? Download the latest version of all apps

Normally, Xiaomi sends an OTA notification to the various smartphones indicating the presence of a new update for the system apps. However, the reason why I created this space is because new versions that are not yet public are often published online, often even well in advance. This is thanks to the Beta program: those who use the latest ROMs are able to extract the APK files of the apps if they have been updated.

That said, since these are APK files sometimes in Beta phase and taken from Chinese ROMs, it is not 100% sure that they work on any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone. Obviously I have no way of telling you because it is not humanly possible for me to try them on all smartphones in circulation. If the update does not work, you will necessarily have to wait for it to arrive organically via OTA update from Xiaomi.

