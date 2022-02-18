Xiaomi drops the price of its best smartwatch for a limited time only

Xiaomi offers you the cheapest price to buy your Xiaomi Mi Watch at the moment, although you must hurry to take advantage of the offer.

Xiaomi continues to offer some of its products at the best price in its online store. The great protagonist this time is the Xiaomi MiWatch, a very complete smart watch in which its AMOLED screen, its multiple sports and health functions, and its enormous battery stand out. The price of this Xiaomi Mi Watch falls to €99.99 on the xiaomi storebut only for a limited time.

And it is that the Mi Watch is one of the “Daily Picks” of the store, so its very name indicates that it is a daily offer. Therefore, you have until midnight to bring you the best watch from the Chinese manufacturer for 30 euros less than its original price. In fact, the one on the Xiaomi website is the cheapest price of the Xiaomi Mi Watch among the most popular stores. You also have the option to buy it at amazonbut its price remains in the 102 euros.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi’s store offer allows users to buy the Mi Watch in two different colors: beige or black. It is always appreciated to have several models to choose from, so you can choose the one you like best. You will do so with a smart watch beautiful, light and comfortable, which you can wear throughout the day without bothering you. In addition, you can change the bracelet for other 22-millimeter straps.

The device mounts a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with 454 x 454 pixel resolution and brightness up to 450 nits. As we saw in our analysis of the Xiaomi Mi Watch, it is a very good quality screen, which allows us to see all the content sharply and clearly even in sunlight. In addition, the watch is characterized by offering a fast performance when moving between apps and features.

Another point in favor of the purchase of the Mi Watch is its multitude of sports and health functions. First of all, it has 117 professional training modes and GPS, so you can accurately track your physical activity. On the other hand, integrate heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, respiratory training and an energy meter. As you can see, we are facing a smartwatch very complete to take care of your health.

During the analysis we were also won over by its excellent autonomy, since its 420mAh battery it can offer up to two full weeks with a good rate of use, that is, with notifications activated, several sports sessions a week and always connected to the mobile. If you do without the most demanding functions, autonomy can reach even 22 days with a single charge.

As you can see, the Xiaomi Mi Watch is a cheap smartwatch, but very complete in terms of features and performance. Therefore, after having tried it for a few weeks, we recommend your purchase in the Xiaomi store by €99.99. Remember that time is limited, so you don’t have much time to think about it.

