Xiaomi drops the price of this “Pro” mobile for a limited time

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is on sale in the Xiaomi store. You can take it for a very low price, but with a deadline.

If you are looking for a complete mobile from the screen to the battery, but you do not want to spend a lot of money, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro It is one of the best options you can look at. To mention some of its great features, it has 108 MP camera and 120 Hz screen. What interests us most at the moment is that the Redmi Note 10 Pro falls to the €269.99 on the xiaomi storean irrevocable opportunity.

This 6GB+128GB mid-range has a recommended retail price of 329.99 euros, which you can confirm on Xiaomi’s own website. To take it away for 60 euros less, you must enter the code SALES20 on the “Pay” window within the purchase process. In addition, the Xiaomi store offers free shipping, VAT already included and a 3-year guarantee so that the acquisition is totally safe. The manufacturer gives you the option to choose between three colors: gradient bronze, ice blue and onyx gray.

Another option to buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro on sale is amazonwhere the price of 6GB+128GB model in Glacier Blue go down to the €277. You will also enjoy free and fast shipping, being a safe transaction to get a smartphone with an AMOLED screen, processor Snapdragon 732G108 MP camera and large battery.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro on sale

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a worthwhile purchase in every way: screen, power, autonomy, photography… First of all, it should be noted that It is not a heavy or large mobile. We have had the opportunity to hold it in our hands and, to be honest, its 8.1 millimeters thick and 192 grams in weight they are very comfortable.

One of the jewels in the crown of this Xiaomi mobile is its 6.67-inch AMOLED screenwith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. In this way, it is a clear panel, with good color reproduction and high fluidity. High level is also the performance of the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732Ga chip focused on the “gaming” section to run your favorite games without problems.

We remind you that the model on offer is the one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although the latter can be expanded with a microSD card up to 512GB. The factory-installed operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11but the Redmi Note 10 Pro has already started its update to Android 12. In addition, it will also be one of the Xiaomi that will update to Android 13.

Focusing on the photographic system, the most striking thing is that the smartphone equips a 108 MP rear main cameraIt’s not bad at all for its price. You can also use an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5 MP telemacro or a 2 MP depth sensor to take photos, as well as the 16MP front camera.

We cannot say goodbye without talking about the battery of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, which has a 5,000mAh capacity. Thanks to it, it will arrive without problems to the day of autonomy. Also has 33W fast chargeso the entire upload process should take just over an hour.

