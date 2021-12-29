Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 discount code | 4K drone offers & coupons

The quadricopter drone from Xiaomi and FIMI returns in a renewed version, presenting some news (albeit not exactly radical): let’s find out all the details on the features, specifications and sale price of Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022, 4K drone which will not fail to entice fans and which is available on offer complete with code Discount dedicated to the historical minimum price and shipping from Europe.

Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 official: everything there is to know about the new drone

Design and features

In terms of design, Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 does not change the cards on the table compared to the previous model (here you can find our review). The style continues to be the same, while the changes mainly concern the inside of the device and the controller that comes in the box. The drone Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 retains all the features that made its predecessor great: we have a 1/26 ″ CMOS sensor with 80 ° wide angle, 12 MP and the ability to shoot in 4K up to 30 fps in HDR. The device is equipped with a 3-axis gimbal for stabilization and is capable of reaching a speed of 60 km / h. All with a flight autonomy of about 35 minutes.

As for the news, the wind resistance goes to level 8, the maximum flight altitude goes up to 800 meters and also improves the resistance to rain. Also improves the controller, now usable in a range of about 10 km.

Xiaomi FIMI X8 SE 2022 – Price, availability and offers

The new FIMI X8 SE 2022 is available for purchase on Banggood, on offer with a discount code dedicated, at the historical minimum price, and now also with shipping directly from the store’s European warehouses. Below you will find the link to the purchase, together with the coupon to use: if you don’t see the box below correctly, try disabling AdBlock.

Is your hunger for offerings not satisfied yet? Then take a look at the best Banggood offers of the day, where you will surely find something for your teeth. Do you want even more? So to receive offers in real time, do not hesitate to sign up to our dedicated Telegram channel. And if you need support, advice and information on shipments, we refer you to our Telegram group GizDeals and to the assistance service H24 AskMrDeals.

⭐️ Discover the new Weekly Flyer of GizChina with always different exclusive offers and coupons.