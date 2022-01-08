Xiaomi for less than 200 euros? Everything is possible with the Winter Sale

Are you looking for a good smartphone, but would like to pay less than 200 euros for it? Trust our selection where we offer you the best Xiaomi at a truly unbeatable price. But you have to hurry, because the days of the Winter Sale they are not infinite. Do not you believe it? Here then is this incredible Redmi Note 9 Pro yours for only 189.90 euros, instead of 269.90 euros. 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space in a smartphone designed to satisfy the most demanding. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 30W fast charging will make you forget about the other models that will look like old iron.

Smartphone for less than 200 euros with Xiaomi’s Winter Sale

It just seems like a dream, but it’s pure reality! Thanks to the fantastic initiative Winter Sale from Xiaomi you can win the best smartphone for less than 200 euros. An incredible opportunity to be seized on the fly.

Like this amazing Xiaomi Redmi 10 yours for only 189.90 euros, instead of 229.90 euros. This version comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Its strength lies in quadruple camera main AI 50MP, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens camera, and finally a 2MP depth-of-field camera. You will also be able to shoot panoramic selfies to publish works of art on your social profiles. Its 90Hz FHD + display doesn’t mess around either, making the user experience even smoother and more precise. Among other things, thanks to the energy-saving AdaptiveSync, your new smartphone will adapt the refresh rate to the frame rate of the content. So the battery will last longer.

If you prefer there is also the version Xiaomi Redmi 10 from 64GB for only 169.90 euros, instead of 199.90 euros. The features remain identical to the previous model, but the storage space changes to 64GB.

However, we could not also indicate this top of the range, the Redmi Note 10S that you buy for only 209.90 euros, instead of 249.90 euros. 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A lot power in a high-end smartphone that you pay as if it were an entry level.