Xiaomi G10: the DEFINITIVE wireless vacuum cleaner

Xiaomi G10 is the wireless vacuum cleaner you were looking for. In promotion at Black Friday 2021 on Amazon it is a smart purchase and that does not make you regret even a second of your investment. In fact, it comes with all its accessories to collect to allow you to clean any surface in one pass. Become yours with alone € 229.99 thanks to a discount of 23%. In addition, if you want, you can conveniently pay through zero rate financing which never hurts.

Shipments are fast and free throughout Italy.

An exceptional cordless vacuum cleaner: Xiaomi G10

Lightweight and very easy to use, Xiaomi G10 is a vertical model vacuum cleaner that with its own very powerful engine it does not leave even the smallest of crumbs behind. You use it comfortably and without having to run and then store it in a corner of the house thanks to the wall bracket included in the package.

You don’t have to worry about its efficiency since it integrates a system of 150AW suction truly formidable. In addition, it automatically adapts to the type of floor making it perfect for any kind of surface.

What do you have to do? Absolutely nothing but to turn it on and start the work. With the digital display keep everything under control in a simple glance. Ah, I almost forgot: the battery lasts up to 65 minutes.

xiaomi g10

Buy your Xiaomi G10 now on Amazon for only € 229.99. You order and receive it at home at no additional cost.

