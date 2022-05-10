Xiaomi has a new 5G router in case you don’t want to contract fiber at home

As we say, this technology is nothing new at all, and in fact almost all operators have been offering it for several years. Its operation is very simple, since, as its name indicates, what they offer us is have WiFi through a 4G or 5G connection depending on the coverage we have (and depending on the type of router we use). There are many manufacturers that are bringing models of this type to the market, and there are more and more consumers who are betting on this comfortable and useful technology.

First details of the Xiaomi 5G router

To date, the brand that has the most presence in the market for this type of technology is Huawei, something that of course Xiaomi is preparing to reverse. As is often the case with all kinds of products, the first details we get almost always tend to come from “leaks” from databases that they go through. In this case, the new Xiaomi 5G router has been discovered in an IMEI database.

This new router will have the commercial name of Xiaomi 5G CPE Pro, and the model number “CB0401”. It is true that, as you can see in the image, this database does not give much more information about it apart from its existence, but knowing Xiaomi it is clear that we can expect a 5G router with great connectivity, with Wi-Fi 6 support and with an elegant design very much in line with the rest of the brand’s products.