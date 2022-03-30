Xiaomi iPad now cheaper than ever, 287 euros

The most powerful tablet of the Chinese manufacturer collapses even more.

the android-tablet most balanced and cheapest on the market it’s from Xiaomi and it only costs today €287. Hurry because the offer is only available today. If you use the coupon SDMI50 you can get a extra discount of 50 euros from the price marked by AliExpress Plaza. You have shipping from Spain, with all European guarantees, and the possibility of a free return within the first 15 days.

If you need a new tablet to perform any type of task, this Xiaomi Pad 5 it is powerful, it has a very good screen and it is very top in construction. Xiaomi hadn’t taken out a tablet for years, and with this Xiaomi Pad 5 has embroidered it, it’s wonderful with more than 100 euros discount.

Buy the Xiaomi tablet with more than 100 euros discount

This tablet has one of the best panels we’ve seen this year. It has a 11-inch screen, WQHD + resolution (2,560 x 1,600 px), a refresh rate of 120 Hz, HDR10 technology and Dolby Vision. To watch series and movies it is spectacular, and to browse and work, it is a stop. your body is built in aluminum alloy, you can buy it in white or gray, it is only 6.9 mm thick and weighs 511 grams. In his body he has 4 speakers (one in each corner) for an unrivaled sound experience.

Its power is due to Snapdragon 860 processor, same as mobile phones like the POCO X3 Pro that gives such good results. In addition, we have 6GB RAM, which for a tablet is overkill. Its graphics chip, responsible for everything to flow as it should, is the Adreno 640 and its internal memory in this model is 128 GB of type UFS 3.1 high speed (not expandable). Inside we have refrigeration to prevent undue overheating.

In its rear part, we find a single lens of 13 MP that meets perfectly for sporadic photos, or the 8 MP front camera that is spectacular for work video calls with friends. This model does not have 4G or 5G connectivity, but it does have Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5. On the other hand, and something very important to decide is its battery, which goes up to the 8,720 mAh with fast charge at 33 Wwhich will give us sufficient autonomy for the use that we are going to give it.

