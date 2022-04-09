Xiaomi is going to destroy the high-end with this device

Interesting weeks are coming in the high-end market for users. Xiaomi is preparing the arrival of a new device that aims to destroy the high-end and mobile phones of 1,000 euros. In China it is already an official device and very soon it will arrive in Spain with another name. What smartphone are we talking about? Of the POCO F4 or Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro. Very attentive, because it could be your future favorite mobile.

120 Hz OLED screen, Dimension 9000, 12 GB of RAM…

The actual Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro It was presented a few weeks ago in China. Now its global presentation is being developed, which will include Spain as one of the countries of the first wave. This Redmi K50 Pro will most likely become the LITTLE F4.

And yes, you can arrive as one of the disruptive devices in the high range and even the mid range. Yes Xiaomi maintaining its pricing strategy could put the more expensive mid-range and high-end in trouble. It intends to stay halfway between the two and offer better features than the mid-range and minor price than high end.

The hardware you will use to be able to destroy the market? The best of the best when it comes to performance, display, fast loading and design. All at a price that could be around 500 euros!

6.67-inch screen AMOLED 2K resolution Image refresh rate: 120Hz Touch refresh rate: 480 Hz

MediaTek Dimension 9000 processor

8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1

100+8+2 MP rear camera

20 MP front camera

Metal and glass body

USB C and fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC…

5,000mAh battery

Android 12 and MIUI 13

This, most likely, will be the spectacular list of features of the next POCO F4. The Redmi K50 Pro will only change its name to be able to reach Europe. How much will Xiaomi sell it for? If you approach the 500-550 euros could be the best high end option of ALL the market.

Is it a good decision to opt for the MediaTek Dimenisty 9000?

Many users have probably frowned upon seeing that their processor will be a MediaTek. In case you’re not aware: MediaTek is doing things very, very well with the Dimensity series.

The latest benchmarks indicate that the Dimension 8100, a mid-range chip, is capable of standing up to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in a Galaxy S22 Ultra. Imagine what the top model, the Dimension 9000.

That moment when you realize #RedmiK50 destroys #GalaxyS22Ultra in games despite 4X price difference…

😮😮😮

Thanks to insanely efficient #Dimension8100the FPS is more stable, and power consumption is 30% less than the power hungry #Snapdragon8Gen1.

Video link below pic.twitter.com/dYfe7af8hD — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) April 8, 2022

Your hardware will be one of the best on the market and will offer one of the best gaming experiences. Better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1? It is early to know, but most likely they have little to envy him.

What do you think of this Xiaomi? do you think he LITTLE F4 will it break the market?