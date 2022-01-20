Xiaomi is preparing to launch the MIUI 13 in a global version

Following the launch in China of the Xiaomi 12 series and MIUI 13 with a large number of very interesting news, in these hours the Chinese giant has used the official MIUI Twitter account to announce the global launch of MIUI 13 in a few days. To be exact, according to the latest information published on the net, the Chinese giant will hold an event the next January 26 in which the Redmi Note 11 series and also the international version of MIUI 13 will debut.

Xiaomi is preparing for the global launch of MIUI 13

Furthermore, the teaser image published on Twitter leaves no room for further interpretations: the number 13 relating to the new version of MIUI takes the place of the number 12 shown as reflected in the same image, indicating that it is time to turn the page and welcome the numerous innovations and important improvements that the Xiaomi development team has worked on.

It is very likely that the company will begin to release the “preview version” of MIUI 13 for testers close to the presentation event on January 26, and then extend the availability of the build to all smartphones compatible with the new Android based customization on Android 12. We expect the company to complete the general rollout of MIUI 13 by Q1 2022, at least as regards the latest generation smartphones.